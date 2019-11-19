There are plenty of questions for Alabama to answer heading into the final home game of the season Saturday. Here are four.

1. Will the offensive scheme change?

With Tua Tagovailoa out for the rest of the season Mac Jones takes the job of starting quarterback. Tagovailoa does things Jones can't do but will there be a big change in the Crimson Tide offense under Jones?

2. Can the defensive line play well?

With Raekwon Davis, DJ Dale and Phildarian Mathis injured last week Alabama will rely on younger and inexperienced players against Western Carolina, including Christian Barmore, Tevita Musika, Justin Eboigbe, Byron Young, Stephon Wynn Jr., as well as freshmen Ishmael Sophsher and Braylen Ingraham.

3. 1,000 yards for Najee Harris?

The Crimson Tide running back needs 124 yards to reach 1,000 for the season. He's gone over 100 yards in a game four times this season and also has nine touchdowns.

4. Will Alabama score more than 50 points?

Alabama has played Western Carolina four times since 2004 and has outscored the Catamounts 201-20. Twice the Crimson Tide has scored 50 or more points and the other two times they scored 49 and 48 points.