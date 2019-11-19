Hancock Whitney started strong and then held on for a 17-16 win over Kona Brew Crew in the Coed Division I Softball League at Morgan Sports Center.

Hancock exploded for the 10-run limit in the bottom of the second inning.

By the third inning, Brew Crew closed it down to a 10-7 game.

In the top of the fourth, Brew Crew scored five runs to go up 12-10. Hancock answered with three in the bottom half for a one-run edge.

In the next two innings, each team scored four runs with Hancock taking the win.

Matt Campbell belted a home run for Hancock.

Nick McClure homered for Brew Crew.

Prime’d 16, Bradley Industrial 15

Down 6-2 at the end of two innings, Prime’d picked up six runs in the next two innings.

Prime’d went on to score three in the fifth, two in the sixth and three more in the seventh for the win.

Michael Haynes clobbered two homers for Prime’d and Jason Little had two hits.

Cranking out home runs for Bradley were Ryan Grandstaff and Kristen Myers.