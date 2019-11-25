Logan Gaither connected for two hits lead Advanced Concrete in a 22-18 win over Emerald Coast Kayaks in the city of Destin’s Coed Division IV Softball League at Morgan Sports Center.

Kayak took an early 12-5 lead in the first two innings. In the top of the third, Advanced evened the score with seven runs.

In the top of the fourth, Advanced pulled away with eight runs for a 20-12 game. Kayak picked up four in the bottom half.

In the fifth and final inning, each team scored two.

Jeremy Maines also had a hit for Advanced.

Regatta Bay 23, Ocean’s Church 12

The first three innings of play were close with Regatta holding a slight 10-7 lead.

In the fourth, Regatta widened the gap with five runs and then pulled away for good with eight runs in the sixth.

Nick Giammares was the big hitter for Regatta.

Shawn Danna and Ty Faith each hit a homerun for Ocean’s.

Coed Division III

Tripshock 19, Philip Cryar Marine 17

Todd Duncan and Joey Bianco each had four RBIs for Tripshock. Mike Lunsford knocked in three runs.

Danny Owens was good for five RBIs for Philip Cryar. Sam Senor and Jason Smith each knocked in three runs.

Stanley Security 26, Fender Collision 13

Top batters for Stanley were Holly Lee, Anthony Bartolo and Colby Wells.

Brandon Patzig, David Beard and Chelsea Womack led the Fender effort.