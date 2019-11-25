Cody Maddox connected for four hits to lead Bradley Industrial in a 17-10 win over Hancock Whitney Bank in the city of Destin’s Coed Division I Softball League at Morgan Sports Center.

Maddox blasted two triples, one double and a single for three RBIs.

Bradley stepped out to a 5-3 lead in the first three innings and then upped their lead with four runs in the fourth for a 9-4 advantage. Bradley went on to score one in the fifth and sixth innings and six in the seventh for the win.

Linda Griffith hit four singles for three RBIs for Bradley. Kristen Myers connected for two doubles and a single.

Todd Schrag led Hancock with two doubles for three RBIs. Paige Ogden hit two singles for two RBIs, and Davy Bazylak doubled and singles for two RBIs. Joe Feltner also clobbered a home run.

Prime’d 22, Kona Brew Crew 10

Prime’d started strong taking an 11-2 lead in the first two innings. Prime’d brought in six more runs in the third and five in the fourth to finish the game off in five innings.

Tyler Leamon slapped a home run, a double and two singles for four RBIs for Prime’d. Jason Little doubled and hit two singles for four RBIs, and Lindsay Cannon hit three singles for an RBI. Others cranking out home runs were Josh Snyder, Michael Haynes and Justin Webb.

Michael Ogden was tops for Kona with a home run and two singles for two RBIs. Haley Johnson connected for three singles and Madison Phillips doubled and singled for three RBIs.