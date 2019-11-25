Dustin Guess connected for four hits to lead Team Boggy in a 24-15 win over Ace in the Hole in the city of Destin’s Coed Division II Softball League at Morgan Sports Center.

Guess batted three doubles and a single for four RBIs.

Ace got on the board first with three runs in the first inning.

Team Boggy blew the game open in the top of the second with the 10-run limit. They went on to pick up three runs in the third.

In the fourth inning, Boggy scored eight runs and was on the verge of a run-ruling over Ace. However, Ace scored eight runs of their own in the bottom half.

In the fifth, both teams put up three runs as time ran out.

Blake Donovan hit two doubles and a single for three RBIs for Boggy. Shannon Brinkley doubled and tripled for three RBIs, and Tate DeShong cranked one out of the park.

Andy Collins was tops for Ace with a double and four singles for two RBIs. Travis Thomas hit three singles for an RBI and Milly Santiago singled. Ron Norville belted one out of the park.

My Pho King Dumplings 20, Emerald Coast Chiropractic 16

My Pho jumped out to an early 15-5 lead in the first three innings.

In top of the fourth, Chiropractic battled back and scored the 10-run limit to even the score.

My Pho edged ahead in the bottom half with two runs.

In the top of the fifth, Chiropractic scored one.

With time running out in the sixth, My Pho scored three to secure the win.

Blaine Watkins led the My Pho effort with four singles for an RBI. Ethan Randolph belted a home run and two singles for four RBIs, and Megan Irby connected for two singles for an RBI. Todd Duncan hammered one out of the park.

Don Edwards slapped a home run and two singles for an RBI for Chiropractic. Beth Henry hit three singles and Shawn Woods doubled and hit two singles for three RBIs. Michael Haynes also knocked one out of the park.