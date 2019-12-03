The temperature may have been cold, but the Destin Marlins were red hot on the pitch Monday night blowing out the visiting Davidson Panthers 6-0 in middle school soccer action.

“I expected more,” said Destin Coach Carlos Goncalves. “I understand after being off for a week and a half and Thanksgiving ... I knew that it wasn’t going to be a very nice night for us.”

But it was nice enough, with four Marlins putting goals in the net.

About eight minutes in, Destin got on the board with Dean Redmond breaking away with a ball that found the back of the net.

Three minutes later, Jax Lechner scored from about 10 yards out on a straight away shot for a 2-0 mark at the half.

In the second half, Destin didn’t score again until almost the midway mark when Redmond kicked in his second goal of the night.

Five minutes later, Archer Yates booted in a goal for the Marlins for a 4-0 showing.

With six minutes left to play, Jagar Love found the back of the net for the Marlins.

Destin scored its last goal of the game with three minutes left on the clock. Redmond passed the ball to Yates, who crossed it over from right to the left corner for a 6-0 game.

Destin played most of their players throughout the night.

“It’s very good for the little ones to have the experience, because next year I lose all my starters,” Goncalves said. “It’s good for them to have this kind of game.”