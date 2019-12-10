Phil Dorn, the head football coach at Fort Walton Beach High School, announced Tuesday he will step down from his position immediately, citing family reasons.

FORT WALTON BEACH — Phil Dorn, the head football coach at Fort Walton Beach High School, announced Tuesday he will step down from his position immediately, citing family reasons. He will continue as the school’s athletic director through the end of the school year.

Dorn’s wife, Lee Ann, was injured in a boating accident this past May in Destin and spent several days in intensive care.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission accident form, the boat was moving when Lee Ann Dorn and several other passengers jumped off. She went off the back of the boat, striking the outboard engine propeller, which, though it wasn’t moving, cut her severely. Other passengers on the boat had to rescue her, the report said.

Since the accident, Dorn has been Lee Ann’s primary caregiver while she recovers in addition to his duties as football coach and athletic director. Given Lee Ann has two more surgeries scheduled in the coming months, Dorn said now was the right time to make the move.

“It has been increasingly more difficult to give AD, (coaching) and assisting Lee Ann with her recovery the proper attention to detail as needed,” Dorn said in text message.“

In his four seasons with the Vikings, Dorn compiled a 9-29 record, including a 3-7 mark this past year.

