Sporting everything from Christmas plaid and reindeer antlers to even outfits adorned with sloths with Santa hats, more than 100 ladies participated in this year’s Roger Clary Ladies Invitational at Indian Bayou Golf and Country Club on Thursday.

Ladies from Okaloosa, Walton, and Bay counties participated in the 18-hole event. The 103 women made up four-player teams and competed in five flights.

Overall winners and tops in Flight 5 were the ladies from Gator Lakes at Hurlburt, Claudia Fischer, Sharon Blalock, Debbie Ramos and Lisa Haggett.

Flight 1 winners were Sandee Sundeen, SuHui Borkowski, Allyson Mayer and Jill Newell. They were a combined team of players from Rocky Bayou, Eglin, Blackstone Golf in DeFuniak Springs and Shalimar.

Taking Flight 2 was a group of ladies from Holiday Golf on Panama City Beach. The winners were Kathy Mullen, Sherry Messinger, Margaret Kerr and Sang Wildeman.

Flight 3 winners, from Indian Bayou, were Ann Buroker, Raedeen McGowan, Pat Murray and Nancy Baker.

Flight 4 went to a group from Blackstone. Members of the four-person team were Bonnin Rincon, Jan Blocker, Debra Elmore and Margaret Murphy-Kearley.