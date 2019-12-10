Prime’d and Hancock Whitney Bank were big winners in the first round of the Coed Softball Division I End of Season Tournament at Morgan Sports Center.

Prime’d blasted Kona Brew Crew 16-2 in the first game and then Hancock edged out Bradley Industrial 20-15.

In game one, Prime’d led 7-1 at the end of two innings. In the bottom of the third, Prime’d tacked on seven more runs for a 14-1 advantage. Prime’d managed to put the game away in five innings.

Big hitter for Prime’d was Christina Ramirez with a home-run shot over the fence, two doubles and a single for four RBIs. Josh Snyder belted a home run, triple and a double for five RBIs and Michael Haynes homered, doubled and singled for two RBIs.

Rae Richardson doubled and singled for two RBIs for Kona. Heather Davis hit two singles and Clarence Wells singled.

Hancock 20, Bradley Industrial 15

The first three innings of play was close with Hancock up 7-5.

In the next two innings, Hancock scored six in the fourth and six in the fifth to go up 19-5. Bradley did get five runs back in the bottom of the fifth.

Hancock picked up one more run in the seventh, while Bradley scored two in the sixth and three in the seventh.

Todd Shrag led Hancock with five RBIs on a home run, two doubles and a single. Joe Feltner tripled, hit two doubles and a single for an RBI and Chris Edmondson homered, doubled and hit two singles for three RBIs. Paige Ogden connected for three singles for four RBIs.

Cody Maddox slapped a home run, triple, double and a single for two RBIs for Bradley. Paul Davis homered, doubled and singled for three RBIs, and Rita Cummins hit three singles for an RBI. Donnie Montrey belted a home run as well.