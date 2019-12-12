Anna Kimball fired up the nets for 29 points to lead the Destin Marlins in a 45-18 win over the visiting Ruckel Rams Monday evening in Destin.

“Anna had a great night,” said Destin Coach Susie Pierce. “She scored from all kinds of positions, which was nice.”

Kimball, who stands five to six inches taller than most on the team, is known for getting those inside shots off the glass. But on Monday she was making them from the field, the paint and the free-throw line.

“They were boxing Anna and pressuring her,” Pierce said, noting it took a while to adjust.

But slowly the Marlins got the ball under control and went to work.

Ruckel scored the first basket in the first quarter, but then it was all Destin. Kimball made a couple of inside shots and a couple from the paint, while Carson Fayard hit an outside jumper. Destin led 10-2 at the buzzer.

In the second quarter, Ruckel closed in on the Marlins in the first three minutes with Kamryn Holloway scoring a couple of buckets and Nylah Perryman swishing a 3-pointer. Destin still led 14-11. At that point, Destin went to work again and put up eight unanswered points. Jessica Pierce scored a couple of buckets and Kimball knocked down the other two for a 22-11 lead. With less than 10 seconds to go in the first half, Ruckel’s Macey Kidder made a layup for a 22-13 game at the half.

In the third, Destin didnt’ let up. The Marlins outscored the Rams eight to five with Kimball leading the way.

In the fourth quarter, Destin held the Rams scoreless while they fired up the nets for 15. Kimball scored 11 of the 15 and Fayard made the other four.

Up next for the undefeated Lady Marlins is a 5:30 p.m. game Thursday in Crestview at Davidson Middle School.