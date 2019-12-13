The city of Destin’s Youth Basketball League got underway last weekend with games being played at the Destin Community Center.

Here’s a breakdown of the wins and losses in the various age divisions:

Ages 12-16

DKM Custom Homes 45, Wild Willy’s 19

DKM dominated on the courts leading 26-11 at the half.

Alex Kruse and Charlie Guillory each scored 12 points for DKM. Zac Thomas scored nine, while Isaac Singer and Ian Thomas each scored four. Omar Granados and Christian O’Brien each chipped in two points.

Ethan Ramsey was the go-to guy for Willy’s with 14 points. Jayden Ricca scored three points and Aiden Garza two.

Bubba Gumps 43, Crocker Bros Painting 27

Scoring in double digits for Bubba were Brandon Conk with 13 points; Armin Jusis, 11; and Kace Gould, 10. Fisher Baltzell scored seven and James Boykin, two.

Gunnar Smith led Crocker with 10 points. Robert Pankratz scored six; Christian Erlich, five; Will Blanchard, four; and Reeve Dwyer, two.

Ages 9-11

Dynamic Pain and Wellness 35, Better Homes and Gardens 28

Calix McCune led Dynamic with 10 points. Xavier Crawford scored six, while Cullen McCune and Skye Dwyer each scored four. Cruze McCune scored three. Chipping in two points each were Wesley Hall, Jorge Granados, Samuel Magee and William Cowles.

Mason George led Better Homes with 13 points. Griffin Cann scored 10. Lavin McDaniel scored three and Diego Rodriguez added two points.

Subway 11, Taco Town FWB 8

Jonas Smith scored four for Subway. Cameron Cook hit for three, while King Clemons and Nathan Hiers each contributed two points.

Kellen Ramsey and Nathan Sills each scored four for Taco Town.

Half Shell Oyster House 12, Porath and Associates 10

Harrison Sanders led Half Shell with eight points. Logan Smith scored the other four.

Carter Powell was tops for Porath with six points. Jayden Phillips and Heath Criswell each scored two points.

Ages 7-8

McGovern, O’Dell and Associates 23, Imagine Data Services 12

Bentlee Bailey scored 10 for McGovern, while Jax O’Dell ran a close second with nine points. Chipping in two each were Case Culhane and London Levarn.

Mateo Crocker led Imagine with six points. Parker Bloom scored four and Davidson Lee two.

Books by Schmidt 16, Aaron’s Pool and Spa 13

Cayman Johnson was leading scorer for Books with six points. Parker Duffin scored four. Ellison Ingram, Victoria Thomas and James Imondi each contributed two.

Bentley Reed led Aaron’s with six points. Connolly Barlus scored four and Judson Phillips, three.

Frankfurt 1031 Exchange 9, Emerald Coast Extreme Steam 2

Elijah Slaton scored three for Frankfurt. Chipping in two each were Henry Frankfurt, Noah FInkler and James Curtis-Kilpatrick.

Chase Adkinson scored the lone two points for Steam.

Merrill Lynch 34, Subway 18

Will Horin was the high-point player for Merrill with 12 points. Scoring six each were Elijah Feagin and Jayden Hall. Bradley Griffith and Luke Horin each scored four, while Nash Fodyck hit for two.

David Orsua was the go-to guy for Subway with 10 points. Jayden Rowell and Jayven Brown each scored three and Wyatt Kilpatrick two.

Ages 5-6

Labrada’s Home Improvement 28, Nathan Hall DMD 6

Jarvis Rickman was tops for Labrada’s with 15 points. Mason Mueller scored five and Alexa Granados scored three. Scoring two each were Nora Reyes, Colin O’Bannon and Maximus Miller. Mack Horin and Eathan Feagin each scored one.

Scoring two points each for Nathan were Ariana Gamble and Liam Wolfle. Tiago Rella-Tillis and Elijah Finkler each scored one.

Dermatology Specialist 13, DKM Custom Homes 11

Talib Tate led Dermatology with eight points. Nikolas Dudley scored four and Foster Alley, one.

Brock Sansom led the DKM attack with nine points. Scoring one each were Walter Backes and Cylar Strother.

O’Connell and Associates 13, Championship Title 9

Knox Tayler led O’Connell with five points. Griffin Terry scored four, while Michael Guin and Abel Smith each chipped in two.

Bentley Barnwell scored five for Championship. Easton Strickland and Avery Culhane each chipped in two.

Panera Bread 20, Subway 9

Hudson Riggs scored six for Panera. Caleb Riggs and William Thillet each scored four. Brooks Olson Smith scored three, Grayton Robbins, two, and Barrett Robbins, one.

Jayden Mullins scored four for Subway. Carson Gregory and Alexander Lukin each scored two and Knox Waters, one.

Ages 3-4

Subway 28, O’Connell and Associates 28

Scoring in double digits for Subway were Caden Colgan with 13 points and Silas Stickler with 10.

Scoring eight each for O’Connell were Harper Kemper and Joan Sebastian. Ale Hastings and Wyatt Ullery each scored five.

Be My Shopper 24, Destin Insurance Group 14

Jacob Armstrong and Harrison Schmidt each scored eight for Shopper. Joshua Hernandez scored four, while Hunter Daniels and Bennett Schmidt scored two.

Michael O’Bannon led Destin with eight points. Bronwen Juneau scored four and Jacob Phillips hit for two.