Inside the paint or outside, it didn’t really matter. Destin’s Anna Kimball outdid herself again posting up 34 points to lead the Destin Marlins in a 54-41 win over the Davidson Panthers in Crestview Thursday evening.

Earlier this week, Kimball, an eighth grader, scored a game-high of 29, but now she has moved the bar higher with a new game high.

“I was using more post moves than usual,” Kimball said after the game.

However, she had no idea how many points she had actually tossed in until it was all tallied up.

“I thought I had like 20-something,” she said.

Kimball wasn’t the only one thrilled with her score. Destin Coach Susie Pierce was impressed as well.

“Anna was shooting all kinds of angles,” Pierce said.

Kimball wasn’t the only Marlin to hit double digits. Sixth-grader Carson Fayard tossed in 11 points, while Ava Smith, who has been out sick, knocked down seven points.

“We’ve had a lot of sick players ... so we were just trying to survive,” Pierce said.

Plus it was a “very physical game,” Pierce said, noting that Davidson plays hard and there were a lot of fouls.

In the first quarter, Destin put up 10 points while Davidson scored seven. Kimball mixed it up with a couple of shots off the glass as well as one from the paint for six points. Smith picked up the other four points on a shot off the glass plus a putback shot.

In the second quarter, Davidson kept the score close the first four minutes. The Panthers hit two from the free-throw line to close it down to a one-point game. Destin came back with Kimball putting a rebound back for two points. Smith was fouled and went to the line, hitting the second of two tries and then Fayard hit a layup on a fast break. Destin led 15-9.

In the next two minutes, Davidson closed it down again to an 18-16 game. At that point, the Marlins put up eight unanswered points with Fayard hitting a jump shot and putting a rebound back for two, followed by a pair of baskets from Kimball. Destin led 26-16 at the half.

In the third quarter, Destin outscored the Panthers 15-10 for a 41-36 advantage. Kimball knocked down 11 points, while Smith, Fayard and Riley Palmer each scored two.

In the last quarter, the teams swapped basket for basket almost the entire seven minutes with Destin finishing up with 13 points and Davidson 17, with Ciara Jones making nine points.

Up next for the undefeated Marlins is a 5 p.m. game Monday at home against the Pryor Pirates.