Playing on the road this week, the Destin Marlins girls soccer team posted two victories, while the Destin boys came home with one win.

Thursday night, the Lady Marlins traveled to Crestview where they took on the Shoal River Mustangs. Destin walked off the field with a 4-0 victory.

Keelie Kleppinger booted in three goals, while Ally Dowdy kicked in one for the Marlins.

“Last night’s game was a good team victory,” said Destin soccer coach Demetris Stevens. “We had to replace a starter due to injury but everyone stepped up in her absence and shared the responsibility well. It was a good win.”

Jareny Enriquez, who was carrying an injury from the weekend, was the player in question. Stevens sat her to give her time to heal.

As for the boys, their game at Shoal River was canceled due to weather, but will be rescheduled.

Earlier in the week, the Lady Marlins traveled to Fort Walton Beach and blew out the Pryor Pirates 5-0.

Dowdy scored two, while Jareny Enriquez, Kleppinger and Bella Powell each scored one.

Manning the goal for the Lady Marlins and recording two shutouts this week was Sara Oakes.

The Destin boys had a bit tougher time on the road, but pulled off a 4-3 win over the Pirates.

Dean Redmond led the Marlins with two goals. Scoring one each were Archer Yates and Bentley Partlowe.