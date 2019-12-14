The Central Lafourche boys soccer team blanked South Terrebonne 5-0 on Friday night from the Terrebonne Futbol Classic in Houma from Thomas B. Smith Memorial Stadium in Houma.

The Trojans (8-3-0 overall) got four goals from Brody Hebert, a goal and three assists from Cole Grabert and a save from Jack Gautreaux.

The Gators fell to 3-3-0 on the season.

FRIDAY'S BOYS SOCCER CAPS

THIBODAUX 8, STERLINGTON 0

At Thibodaux, the Tigers improved to 6-1-1 on the season with the nondistrict win.

ELLENDER 3, EAST ST. JOHN 2

At Bourg, the Patriots moved to 1-8-0 overall after the nondistrict match and got two goals from Bryan Escobar and a goal from Justin Gutierrez. Jordan Sewell had nine saves and got the win in goal for the Patriots.

VANDEBILT CATHOLIC 8, KENNER DISCOVERY 0

At Houma, the Terriers improved to 8-2-3 overall and got three goals from Collin Erny, two goals from Luke Morvant and a goal each from Brian Gramajo, Josh Rotolo and James Leaber.

Nick Mahrle had two saves in goal for the Terriers.

FRIDAY'S GIRLS SOCCER CAPS

NORTH VERMILION 4, H.L. BOURGEOIS 0

At the Terrebonne Futbol Classic in Houma, the Lady Braves fell to 6-3-1 overall.

ELLENDER 2, EAST ST. JOHN 2

At Bourg, the Lady Patriots moved to 0-4-1 after the nondistrict tie.

HOUMA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 8, SOUTH TERREBONNE 0

At the Terrebonne Futbol Classic, the Lady Warriors improved to 4-2-1 on the season with the win.

Leaders for Houma Christian included Koryn Barrett (three goals, assist), Lola Downer (goal), Alex McKeon (two goals), Mia Luke (goal), Bryleigh Taylor (goal, assist), Marisela Delgado (assist), Amelie Boquet (assist), Cloe Dehart (assist), Emma Pontiff (assist) and Jillian Daigle (winning goalie).

The Lady Gators fell to 2-7-1 overall.

LEE MAGNET 1, COVENANT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 0

At the David Thibodaux Tournament, it was scoreless at halftime and Emily Allemand had seven saves in goal for CCA, which fell to 4-1-2 overall.