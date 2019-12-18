The Beach Bash Christmas Tournament is back for a third consecutive year with 40 teams from a handful of different states competing Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
North Bay Haven Charter Academy, Bay High School, and Surfside Middle School will play host to 52 games over the three days.
NBH athletic director Kevin Jacobs said that it’s always fun for teams and fans to see teams from other states that they wouldn’t ordinarily get to see.
“It’s always good for our kids and good for our school, and we’re really appreciative of Bay High and Surfside for helping us out,” he said. “they get to see some good basketball. I think lot of those teams like coming down here, too, so they can get to play some different people.”
After Thursday’s games, there will be six different two-day tournaments starting Friday, with the girls having two tournaments and the boys four.
Beach Bash schedule
Thursday
North Bay Haven
4 p.m. Girls: Tift County v. Booker T. Washington
5:30 p.m. Boys: Tift County v. Austin
7 p.m. Girls: North Bay Haven v. Cambridge
8:30 p.m. Boys: North Bay Haven v. Cambridge
Bay High School
4 p.m. Boys: Palm Bay v. NBH “B”
5:30 p.m. Boys: Laurel Hill v. LAMP
7 p.m. Boys: Stephenson v. Port St. Joe
8:30 p.m. Girls: Stephenson v. Chestatee
Surfside Middle School
5:30 p.m. Boys: Holmes County v. University
7 p.m. Girls: White County v. Leeds
8:30 p.m. Boys: White County v. B.C. Rain
Friday
There will be two girls tournaments, gold and silver. The first team will be the home team and wear white. The winning team will receive a trophy and each player will receive a medal.
Gold Tournament
McGill-Toolen (AL) v. Tift County (GA)
Collins Hill (GA) v. McKinley (LA)
Silver Tournament
North Bay Haven v. White County (GA)
Port St. Joe v. South Gwinnett (GA)
There will be four boys tournaments. The first team will be the home team and wear white. The winning team will receive a trophy and each player will receive a medal.
Red Tournament
North Bay Haven v. Port St. Joe
Laurel Hill v. University
Blue Tournament
White County v. Bay High School
Columbia v. LAMP
Green Tournament
Austin v. Stephenson
West Florida v. South Gwinnett
Orange Tournament
Mosley v. Cambridge
Tift County v. B.C. Rain
North Bay Haven
10:30 a.m. Boys: Game #5-Stephenson v. Austin
12 p.m. Girls: Stephenson v. Booker T. Washington
1:30 p.m. Boys: Palm Bay v. NBH “B”
3 p.m. Boys: Game #2-University v. Laurel Hill
4:30 p.m. Girls: Leeds v. Laurel Hill
6 p.m. Boys: Game #1-NBH v. Port St. Joe
7:30 p.m. Girls: Game #4-South Gwinnett v. Port St. Joe
9 p.m. Boys: Game #6-South Gwinnett v. West Florida
Bay High School
12 p.m. Boys:Game #8-Tift County v. B.C. Rain
1:30 p.m. Girls: Game #1-McGill-Toolen v. Tift County
3 p.m. Boys: Game #4-Columbia v. LAMP
4:30 p.m. Boys: Game #3-Bay High v. White County
6 p.m. Girls: Game #3-North Bay Haven v. White County
7:30 p.m. Girls: Blountstown v. Chestatee
9: p.m. Boys: Game #7-Mosley v. Cambridge
Surfside Middle School
2 p.m. Girls: Cambridge v. Rutherford
4:30 p.m. Boys: Ponce De Leon v. Mt. Vernon
6 p.m. Girls: Marianna v. Dougherty
7:30 p.m. Boys: Oconee County v. Holmes County
9 p.m. Girls: Game #2-Collins Hill v. McKinley
Saturday
North Bay Haven
9 a.m. Girls: Dougherty v. Booker T. Washington
10:30 a.m. Boys: Winner of Game #1 v. Winner of Game #2
12 p.m. Girls: Winner of Game #1 v. Winner of Game #2
1:30 p.m. Boys: Winner of Game #5 v. Winner of Game #6
3 p.m. Boys: Winner of Game #7 v. Winner of Game #8
4:30 p.m. Girls: Winner of Game #1 v. Winner of Game #2
6 p.m. Girls: Winner of Game #3 v. Winner of Game #4
7:30 p.m. Boys: Northside Methodist v. NBH
Bay High School
9 a.m. Girls: Loser of Game #1 v. Loser of Game #2
10:30 a.m. Girls: Loser of Game #3 v. Loser of Game #4
12 p.m. Boys:Loser of Game #1 v. Loser of Game #2
1:30 p.m. Boys: Loser of Game #3 v. Loser of Game #4
3 p.m. Boys: Loser of Game #5 v. Loser of Game #6
4:30 p.m. Boys: Loser of Game #7 v. Loser of Game #8
6: p.m. Boys: Winner of Game #3 v. Winner of Game #4
Surfside Middle School
9 a.m. Girls: Stephenson v. Marianna
10:30 a.m. Girls: Leeds v. Cambridge
12 p.m. Boys: Northside-Dothan v. Oconee County
1:30 p.m. Boys: Palm Bay v. Mt. Vernon
3 p.m. Girls Laurel Hill v. McGill-Toolen “B”
4:30 p.m. Girls: Rutherford v. Chestatee