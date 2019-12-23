Forrest York didn’t accomplish all the goals he set out for himself this past season.

But the Northridge junior cross country runner did accomplish becoming a leader for the Jaguars this season.

York, The Tuscaloosa News Fall MVP for cross country, finished 17th in the Class 6A state tournament and saw a vast improvement in his times this year. It wasn’t the finish he wanted, but the blueprint is there for next season.

“Last year the guys above me were leaders in time and skill,” York said. “This was my first year in doing that. I was helping the other cross country members settle in. I was in the leadership role and I’ve never had it before.”

York, who helped the Jaguars earn the sectional title, set some personal goals for himself before the season, which included breaking the school record (16:46).

He didn’t reach that goal, but there was steady progression throughout the season.

York said he started slow in the first meet with a time of 18:30 and improved to 18:00 at the Early Bird Twilight a week later. He said he stayed around the 17:30 mark the rest of the season, except for a 17:09 time at the TCBY Invitational. He had his best time of 17:04 for a 17th-place finish in the state meet.

“He took on the role as a leader and helped us get through this season,” Northridge coach Jeff Sparks said. “He got us a sectional title and got us to state. He is a very hard working, determined athlete. He’s an independent runner in terms of knowing what he had to do to prepare for this season and he did that.

“It’s always great to have someone who is coming back who has done the work and the other kids can see how hard he works. Through his leadership role we were able to achieve what we did.”

York said now that he’s got a year of being a leader under his belt he’s eager for the 2020 cross country season.

“I feel good about next season,” he said. “I’m happy I was able to adapt to the leadership role. A lot of the new guys we have coming in next year have a lot of raw talent. I feel like we could possibly get top 5 (at state) and hopefully win sectionals again.”

