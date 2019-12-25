Dustin Kent Sports Editor @PCNHDustinKent

Wednesday

Dec 25, 2019 at 6:01 AM


Mosley and Arnold will serve as hosts for a pair of Christmas classics this week, with the Marlins hosting the 16th Annual Marlin Christmas Classic and the Dolphins the Mosley Holiday Shootout.


Arnold boys come into the Classic at 2-8 on the season and will open up play Friday against 5A Buford (Ga.) (8-3) at 4 p.m.


With a win the Marlins would move on to Saturday’s semifinals to take on the winner of Webster County (Ky.) vs. Shelbyville Central (Tenn.) at 8:30 p.m. A loss would send them to the losers’ bracket to face the loser of that game Saturday at 2:30 p.m.


In the girls’ bracket, Mosley (0-10) opens with Madisonville (Ky.) (6-0) at 5:30 p.m., while Sneads (7-0) takes on New Manchester (Ga.) (6-7) at 2:30 p.m.


With a win the Dolphins would take on the winner of Shelbyville Central vs. South Paulding (Ga.) in the semifinals Saturday at 7 p.m., and the loser with a loss Saturday at 1 p.m.


The Pirates would play the winner of Baker County vs. Seminole County on Saturday at 4 p.m. with a win, and the loser at 10 a.m. with a loss.


The championship games will take place Monday, with the boys final starting at 7 p.m. followed by the girls at 8:30 p.m.


Admission will be $10 per day for adults, with three-day passes available for $25. For kids, it’s $8 per day and $20 for a weekend pass.


The Mosley Holiday Shootout will feature four Bay County boys teams, with Mosley (4-4), Rutherford (7-2), Bay (6-3), and Bozeman (2-6) all in action on all three days.


Admission will be $10 per day, with three-day passes available for $25.


Visit Panama City Beach Marlin Christmas Classic Schedule


Boys bracket


Friday


Game 1: 10 a.m. Banks County vs. Seminole County


Game 3: 1 p.m. South Walton vs. Bartram Trail


Game 5: 4 p.m. Arnold vs. Buford


Game 7: 7 p.m. Webster County vs. Shelbyville


Saturday


Game 10: 11:30 a.m. Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser


Game 12: 2:30 p.m. Game 5 loser vs. Game 7 loser


Game 14: 5:30 p.m. Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner


Game 16: 8:30 p.m. Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner


Monday


Game 17: 10 a.m. Game 12 loser vs. Game 10 loser


Game 19: 1 p.m. Game 12 winner vs. Game 10 winner


Game 21: 4 p.m. Game 14 loser vs. Game 16 loser


Game 23 (championship): 7 p.m. Game 14 winner vs. Game 16 winner


Girls bracket


Friday


Game 2: 11:30 a.m. Banks County vs. Seminole County


Game 4: 2:30 p.m. Sneads vs. New Manchester


Game 6: 5:30 p.m. Madisonville vs. Mosley


Game 8: 8:30 p.m. Shelbyville vs. South Paulding


Saturday


Game 9: 10 a.m. Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser


Game 11: 1 p.m. Game 6 loser vs. Game 8 loser


Game 13: 4 p.m. Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner


Game 15: 7 p.m. Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 winner


Monday


Game 18: 11:30 a.m. Game 9 loser vs. Game 11 loser


Game 20: 2:30 p.m. Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 winner


Game 22: 5:30 p.m. Game 13 loser vs. Game 15 loser


Game 24 (championship): 8:30 p.m. Game 13 winner vs. Game 15 winner


Mosley Holiday Shootout Schedule


Thursday


At Gulf Coast


1:30 p.m. Bozeman vs. Wewahitchka


3 p.m. Timber Creek vs. Trinity Catholic


4:30 p.m. Dunnellon vs. Mosley


At Rutherford


5:30 p.m. Bay vs. Belleview


7 p.m. Rutherford vs. Suwannee


Friday


At Gulf Coast


1 p.m. Belleview vs. Wewahitchka


2:30 p.m. Bozeman vs. Dunnellon


4 p.m. Bay vs. Suwannee


5:30 p.m. Trinity Catholic vs. Rutherford


7 p.m. Mosley vs. Timber Creek


Saturday


At Gulf Coast


12 p.m. Bozeman vs. Belleview


1:30 p.m. Rutherford vs. Timber Creek


3 p.m. Bay vs. Dunnellon


4:30 p.m. Mosley vs. Trinity Catholic