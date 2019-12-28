The Central Lafourche girls soccer team opened the weekend at the Mandeville High School Tournament with a pair of blowout wins on Friday.

The Lady Trojans claimed victories of 7-0 over Denham Springs and 4-0 over Lafayette.

In the opening game against the Yellow Jackets, three different players (Sarah Hodson, Mary Foret and Lacie Lemoine) all scored two goals each. Courtlynne Birch also chipped in a score to make it a 7-0 game.

In the second leg of the day’s doubleheader, it was a completely new round of goal scorers with Elise PItre leading the way with two goals and Kenzi Pertuit and Lana Dufrene each scoring one.

Central Lafourche improved to 10-3-2 on the season after winning six straight.

FRIDAY'S GIRLS SOCCER CAPSULES

Houma Christian 4, Lutcher 0 (at Baton Rouge, St. Michael Holiday Tournament)

Stat leaders: HCS - Koryn Barrett (two goals), Cloe Dehart (goal), Bryleigh Taylor (goal), Emma Pontiff (assist), Jillian Daigle (save)

Records: HCS (9-2-1); Lutcher (2-9-1)

Houma Christian 4, St. Michael 1 (at Baton Rouge, St. Michael Holiday Tournament)

Stat Leaders: HCS - Koryn Barrett (four goals), Bryleigh Taylor (two assists), Jillian Daigle (three saves)

Records: HCS (9-2-1); STM (10-2-1)

Vandebilt 2, Fontainebleau 0 (at Mandeville, Mandeville Tournament)

Stat leaders: Sydne Marcel (goal), Cam Duval (goal)

Records: VCHS (9-3-2); FHS (6-5-1)

Mandeville 1, Vandebilt 0 (at Mandeville, Mandeville Tournament)

Records: VCHS (9-3-2); MHS (14-0-2)

Belle Chasse 3, Thibodaux 2 (at Thibodaux, nondistrict)

Record: THIB (5-4-1)

FRIDAY'S BOYS SOCCER CAPSULES

Thibodaux 1, Belle Chasse 1 (at Thibodaux, nondistrict)

Stat leaders: THIB - Eder Gil Munoz (goal)

Records: THIB (6-3-2); BCHS (3-3-1)

Vandebilt 2, Central Lafourche 0 (at Houma, nondistrict)

Stat leaders: VCHS - James Leaber (goal), Joshua Rotolo (goal), Nick Mahrle (win in goal)

Records: CLHS (11-4-1); VCHS (12-2-6)

Covenant Christian 2, Ponchatoula 2 (at Baton Rouge, St. Michael Holiday Tournament)

Stat leaders: CCA - Trenton Halloway (goal), Malachi Ayo (goal, assist), Carsen Hebert (assist)

Records: CCA (2-9-1); PHS (4-5-4)