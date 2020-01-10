The All-County volleyball team has been chosen for the 2019 season and Mosley leads all Bay County teams with eight selections.

The Dolphins, who went 16-12 last season and advanced to the 5A regional semifinal round, put four players on the first team, two on the second team, and two on honorable mention.

North Bay Haven, which tied a program record for wins with 20 and notched its first ever playoff victory, has three players on the first team, two on the second, and two on honorable mention.

Arnold put three players on the first team and two on the second, while Bozeman had two first-teamers, two second-teamers, and two make honorable mention.

Rutherford and Bay High each had three overall selections.

All-County volleyball players by school:

Bay High

First Team: Yasmine Trammell (Sr), Kylie Smith (Jr)

Second Team: Pippa Culver (So)

Rutherford

First Team: Chayanne Gibson (Sr)

Second Team: Kira Nguyen

Honorable Mention: Haley Damon (Sr)

Mosley

First Team: Ragan Kinard (Jr), Jalei Jomalon (Jr), Liberty McLean (So), Jolie Taylor (Sr)

Second Team: Emma Robertson (Jr), Anna Corbin (Sr)

Honorable Mention: Haile Hallmon (So), Abby Steverson (Jr)

Arnold

First Team: Gabbie Carlini (Sr), Kaylan Gunning (Sr), Reece Rhodes (Sr)

Second Team: Darcy Hawes (Jr), Sarah Livingstone (Jr)

North Bay Haven

First Team: Amaya Bazemore (Sr), Kumara Flanagain (Fr), Cheyenne Moss (Sr)

Second Team: Morgan Cox (Jr), Caroline Peaden (So)

Honorable Mention: Taylor Waddell (Jr), Kayla Harding (Sr)

Bozeman

First Team: Abby Joe Batton, Abby Stys

Second Team: Aubrey Morrell, Hannah Tiller

Honorable Mention: Julia Lentz