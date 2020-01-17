NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram scored a career-high 49 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans stopped the Utah Jazz's 10-game win streak with a 138-132 victory Thursday night.

Utah led 132-127 on Bojan Bogdanovic's 3 with 2:28 to go in overtime, but went scoreless the rest of the way. The Pelicans scored 11 straight on layups by Derrick Favors and E'Twaun Moore and seven free throws.

Favors finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks against his former team. Moore had 16 points for New Orleans, which has won 10 of 14 and has two games to play before the NBA's top overall draft choice, Zion Williamson, is slated to make his Pelicans debut on Wednesday night.

Fellow 2019 first-round picks Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaxson Hayes each played prominent roles in New Orleans' victory. Alexander-Walker had 12 points, and Hayes collected nine points, five rebounds and a blocked shot.

The Pelicans thought they had won the game in regulation on Ingram's off-balance jumper with .2 seconds left. But Hayes was called for holding Rudy Gobert as Utah attempted a desperation tip-in on the inbound pass.

The call, which was upheld after video review, gave Gobert a chance to win it by making both foul shots. But with the crowd heartily booing the officials, Gobert missed the first free throw before hitting the pressure-packed second to tie it at 122 and force overtime.

Utah star Donovan Mitchell tied his career high with 46 points before missing several shots in the final minutes of overtime. Bogdanovic scored 26, and Gobert finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.

Mitchell hit three 3s in the last four minutes of regulation to put Utah on the brink of victory, but missed a mid-range pull-up inside the final 10 seconds. The Pelicans rebounded and called timeout with 6.3 seconds left to set up the tense final sequence of regulation.

The game was tight throughout. There were 23 lead changes and 23 ties. The largest lead by either team was nine after Favors' block of Gobert led to a transition layup by Ingram to make it 56-47.

Mitchell cut it to 56-49 at halftime when he took a pass from Joe Ingles and in one motion flipped a running floater off the glass as time expired.

Utah opened the third quarter with a 9-2 run, with Bogdanovic scoring five points on a layup and a 3, and the game was tied at 58.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Jordan Clarkson scored 15 points and Ingles had 12. ... Utah lost for the first time in seven games on the road, dropping to 13-10 away from home. ... Gobert, who came in shooting 67.6 percent, was 6 of 10. He fouled out with 1:19 left in OT. ... Utah combined for 15 3s on 39 attempts.

Pelicans: Frank Jackson scored 10 points and had a steal. ... JJ Redick missed his third straight game with a strained left hamstring. ... Guard Jrue Holiday missed his sixth consecutive game with a bruised left elbow. ... Nicolo Melli started for the fifth time this season and had seven points and four rebounds in 26 minutes. ... Ingram has scored at least 30 in nine games this season, including three times against Utah. ... Favors has 10 double-doubles this season, including seven in his last 11 games.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host Sacramento on Saturday night.

Pelicans: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.