TOMMY OLIVER STADIUM — The Mosley boys soccer team snapped a three-game losing skid with Friday’s 7-1 victory, improving to 4-14 on the season.

Rutherford fell to 0-11. The Rams were out-shot by the Dolphins 30-9.

Jacob Pickle scored two goals for the Dolphins, with Ben Tuvyana, Lamar Herrero-Clark, Carson Weiers, Jordan Whitely, and Julian Bennett also scoring goals.

Pickle was also the team’s top playmaker with three assists, while Herrero-Clark and Ivan De La Cruz had assists as well.

Whitely had four saves, with Herrero-Clark adding three saves, and Michael Branning two saves.

Mosley will next play Tuesday against North Bay Haven. Rutherford will also play Tuesday at Marianna.

East Hill Christian 5, Bay 2

SAND HILLS — Alan Rimmer and Sammy Sanchez each scored a goal for the Tornadoes (10-9) in the loss.

Bay will next play Tuesday at Gadsden County.

Girls soccer

Bay 4, Freeport 0

PANAMA CITY — Jordan Resini, Kelly Feitel, Mazzy Flint, and Shakeria Yates all scored goals in the win for the Tornadoes (9-6).

Becca Pitts was the top playmaker with two assists, while Chantal Camenzind added one assist.

Bay didn’t allow a single shot on goal to Freeport. The Tornadoes will next play on Wednesday against North Bay Haven.

Boys basketball

Bay 77, NBH 41

PANAMA CITY — The Tornadoes improved to 12-5 with the win. The Buccaneers dropped to 5-13.

Franklin County 64, Bozeman 30

SAND HILLS —Eden Brathwaite and Ayden Pearson scored 12 points each to lead the Seahawks (7-5), with Grady Escobar adding nine points.

Logan Cox was the top scorer for the Bucks (3-14) with 11 points. Spenser Bagwell also scored six points.

Girls basketball

Bozeman 44, Franklin County 38

SAND HILLS — Abby Stys scored 19 points to lead the Bucks (7-11), followed by Ava Butler with 10 points, and Savannah Hurst with eight points.

Hannah Sweet was the top scorer for the Seahawks (6-10) with 18 points. Honesti Williams added eight points.