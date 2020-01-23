The Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School girls’ basketball team won one and lost one over the past week, the loss, as they have this season for the Lady Tiger Sharks, coming against a larger school.

The Lady Tiger Sharks are 13-5 overall and remain a perfect 8-0 in District 4-1A.

Port St. Joe continued a long road stretch this week with games at Blountstown (Tuesday), Sneads (the Red Hot Classic) today, North Bay Haven Friday and Franklin County Saturday.

The stretch of seven consecutive road games ends in Blountstown (Red Hot Classic) against Graceville Tuesday.

The Lady Tiger Sharks finally return home 1 p.m. ET Wednesday when they host Rutherford at Port St. Joe Elementary School.

Bay 74, Port St. Joe 46

The Lady Tiger Sharks managed a 14-13 lead after one period, but it was all Bay the rest of the way.

The Lady Tornadoes opened a 39-25 halftime lead and outscored Port St. Joe 35-21 in the second half.

Mimi Larry led Port St. Joe with 21 points and added three steals, three assist and two rebounds.

Mari Johnson led Port St. Joe with 10 rebounds and added seven points, three steals, an assist and a blocked shot, while Jae Lenox chipped in five points, four rebounds, five assists and five steals.

India Gant had four points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal, Jahneese Brathwaite four points, four rebounds and two steals, Zhyion Quinn three points and Shadovia Hudgins two points and a rebound.

Port St. Joe 33, Tallahassee Chiles 26

Another road game, another larger school but a different result as the third period proved crucial.

After the first quarter it was 9-7 Port St. Joe and the Lady Tiger Sharks were up 19-15 at halftime.

In the third period, Port St. Joe went on an 8-0 run and held off a Chiles rally in the fourth quarter.

Lenox led Port St. Joe with 17 points and added five assists, two rebounds and a steal.

Mari Johnson pulled down 18 rebounds and added two points, two steals and a block.

Larry had eight points, six rebounds, three steals and an assist, Gant five points, 10 rebounds, an assist and a block and Hudgins one assist and two rebounds.