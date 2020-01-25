GALLIANO – The South Lafourche boys basketball team needed extra time to keep its winning streak alive and its District 8-4A record unblemished in a 48-41 overtime win over South Terrebonne on Friday night.

The Tarpons led 35-32 with a minute remaining in regulation after Sidney Bruce made 1-of-2 from the free-throw line. The Gators patiently worked the ball and with 24 seconds to go, Christian Arceneaux canned a 3-pointer tying the game at 35. South Lafourche didn’t call a timeout but rushed a 3-point shot that missed the mark giving South Terrebonne the ball and enough time to go for the win. South Terrebonne was unable to get a shot off at the end of regulation sending the game into an extra period.

With 4 minutes added to the game, each team sank a 3-pointer to start overtime, but Bruce put the Tarpons in front 41-38 by banking in a deep 3-pointer. It was a lead the Tarpons would never relinquish. In the final 1:22 of overtime, the Tarpons sealed the win by going 7-of-8 from the free-throw line in the 48-41 overtime win at Tarpons Gym.

The Gators were 0-for-7 from the floor during that stretch and only 3-of-5 from the free-throw line in overtime.

The win extends the Tarpons (10-12 overall, 2-0 in district) winning streak to five game but more importantly South Lafourche stays unbeaten in district play.

"We hit our free throws at the end and that was big for us. Give them credit. (South Terrebonne) has guys that can penetrate and finish, but our guys played well on the defensive end," Tarpons coach Brian Callais said. "We had a chance to win in regulation, but we let them tie it with a big 3. But we hung in there and found a way to win at the end. I think we had some good practices and it is showing up in our (winning streak). We played a tough schedule. We played a bunch of 5A teams and came up short in close games, but we told them to keep fighting and the Chalmette game at home gave us a boost. Then we won a few on the road and (the players) are responding well."

The Tarpons opened the game with a 12-0 run and led 14-9 after the first quarter.

South Terrebonne (13-7 overall, 0-2 in district) took its first lead of the game at 16-14 after Markell Marshall canned a 3-pointer with 3:37 on the clock. However, the Tarpons responded and regained the lead at 19-16 at halftime.

After South Terrebonne held a 28-27 advantage at the end of the third quarter, the Tarpons outscored the Gators 8-7 in the final period as the game went into overtime.

Besides Bruce’s 3-pointer to give the Tarpons the lead in overtime, a key moment in the extra period came on an inbound play for South Lafourche. Kendall Walker got behind the press and Ben Robichaux hit him with a pass that allowed Walker to toss the ball forward to Bruce for a layup and a 47-41 lead with 25 seconds left in overtime. The play gave the Tarpons the cushion they needed to take the win.

While he was disappointed with the loss, Gators coach Caleb White said he was proud with how his team came back from the early deficit and competed throughout the entire game.

"I thought it was two good teams in a battle. We went down early, and I thought that was the difference in the game. At the end we missed some key shots and free throws but that is how district is going to be and it was a good test for us," White said. "Anytime you come down in this atmosphere you have to be mentally tough and we were. It could’ve been anyone’s game but credit to them."

Isaac Callais led South Lafourche with 15 points, while Bruce added 13. For South Terrebonne, Marshall and Ron Cox had 12 points each to lead the Gators.

SOUTH LAFOURCHE 46, SOUTH TERREBONNE 22 (GIRLS)

At Galliano before the boys game, South Lafourche opened with a 14-0 run propelling it to the District 8-4A win.

The Lady Tarpons (13-7 overall, 3-1 in district) led 23-2 after the first quarter and 29-9 at halftime before taking a 40-14 lead after the third quarter.

Makayla Bynum led South Lafourche with 17 points, while Allie Maddox paced the Lady Gators (9-14 overall, 1-3 in district) with 14 points.