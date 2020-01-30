The Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School girls’ basketball team pushed their record to 17-5 overall and a perfect 10-0 in District 4-1A with four consecutive road wins last week.

With the postseason looming next week, Port St. Joe finished the regular season at Blountstown Tuesday in the second night of the “Red Hot Classic” versus Graceville, a visit from Rutherford Wednesday in front of the Port St. Joe Elementary School student body and at Rutherford today for a game in front of that school’s student body.

The district tournament will be held beginning Monday at Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School with Port St. Joe, the district’s top seed, drawing a first round bye.

They will be play in the semifinals Tuesday at a time and against a team to be announced.

Port St. Joe 55, Blountstown 19

The Lady Tiger Sharks traveled for a district game and jumped to a 10-2 lead in the first period. By halftime the lead was 26-4 and pulled away from there, the final quarter on a running clock.

Mimi Larry led Port St. Joe with 16 points and added four rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks.

Jae Lenox added 15 points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals and Jahneese Brathwatie was also in double figures with 10 points, three rebounds and one steal.

India Gant had six points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals, Amani Jones five points, nine rebounds, one assist and one steal, Mari Johnson two points and five rebounds and Alexis Price two points.

Port St. Joe 60, Sneads 32

The Lady Tiger Sharks hit the road again for the first night of the “Red Hot Classic” and jumped to a 19-10 lead after the first quarter.

But a 17-6 spurt in the second period put Port St. Joe up 36-16 at halftime and when Port St. Joe scored the first 20 points of the third quarter a running clock was triggered.

Lenox filled the stat sheet with 14 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and four steals.

Johnson contributed 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal and Jones was also in double figures with 12 points and added nine rebounds, three steals and a block and an assist.

Gant had eight points, eight rebounds and three assists, Brathwaite six points, two assists and one steal and Shadovia Hudgins six points, two rebounds and two steals.

Port St. Joe 61, North Bay Haven 25

Another road trip for the Lady Tiger Sharks who opened a 10-6 lead after the first period and pushed to 26-18 by halftime. During the final two quarters, Port St. Joe out-scored North Bay Haven 35-7.

Gant led Port St. Joe with 15 points and 13 rebounds and added five assists, four steals and two blocks.

Brathwaite added 10 points, five rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal and Larry nine points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Lenox had eight points, three rebounds, four assists and three steals, Hudgins seven points, three rebounds and one assist, Jones six points, 13 rebounds, one assist, two steals and a block and Johnson six points, nine rebounds and one steal.

Port St. Joe 58, Franklin County 20

The fourth road game of the week was also the final district game of the regular season.

Port St. Joe opened an 18-5 first-quarter lead and went up 38-16 by halftime. Port St. Joe held Franklin County to four points in the second half.

Lenox led the way with 19 points, nine assists, seven steals and two rebounds.

Gant added 10 points, three rebounds, two steals and a block and Brathwaite was also in double figures with 10 points, three steals and a rebound.

Larry had eight points, seven rebounds, two steals and a block, Johnson six points, seven rebounds and a block, Jones three points, a game-high 15 boards, two blocks, an assist and a steal and Hudgins two points, three rebounds and two assists.