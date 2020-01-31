RACELAND – The Covenant Christian Academy boys’ soccer team only needed 59 minutes Thursday night to throttle District 6-IV foe Riverside Academy

The Lions earned their third consecutive district championship with a convincing 8-0 mercy-rule victory at the Raceland Recreation Center.

Trenton Holloway ignited the Lions with three goals and two assists, while Malachi Ayo scored two goals and had an assist. Conner Bascle had a goal and an assist, and Carsen Hebert and Taite Aucoin each scored a goal.

"We did well. We secured the district title three years in a row. That’s what we were shooting for," said Lions head coach Travis Hebert. "We played tougher teams earlier in the season for this."

"We got a lot of young kids. We got middle schoolers who start," said Rebels head coach Ryan Zeller. "What we’re looking for is progression. I thought they played a decent first half. The second half started, and it went downhill from there."

Covenant Christian (8-15-2, 6-0-1 district) got the initial goal in the eighth minute. Ayo sent a long cross from midfield to a streaking Holloway, who booted a 12-yard shot past Rebel goalie Logan Loving (eight saves).

In the 25th minute, Ayo dribbled from the sideline into the penalty box and belted in a 12-yard goal. Four minutes later, Holloway’s back heel pass found Bascle for a short goal. In the 37th minute, Ayo settled the ball from 20 yards out and blasted it past Loving for a goal.

Meanwhile, Riverside (0-14, 0-7 district) was limited a single shot that wasn’t on goal. The Lions took a 4-0 advantage into halftime.

"Offense played solid. I think we could have done a better job of passing and on shot selection," Hebert said. "For the most part they did what they had to do. Defense did well. Our midfielders controlled the game."

"It all starts in the midfield. We give up a lot of control," Zeller explained. "The few players we have with experience are in a position where they don’t have a lot of help."

Only a few seconds into the second half, Covenant Christian scored again as Carsen Hebert kicked in a five-yard goal.

Holloway had back-to-back goals in the 47th and 52nd minutes. One the initial one, Loving came out the net to grab a free ball. However, Holloway got there first, pooched the ball over Loving and tapped it into the empty net.

Finally, in the 59th minute, Holloway’s cross hit Aucoin in stride, and he booted in a goal from five yards away.

"No. 15 (Ayo) and 16 (Holloway) can fly, and they’re both really good soccer players," Zeller said. "Not much we could do against those two kids. Both of them are probably going to be district offensive MVPs."

Covenant Christian closes the regular season Saturday against district rival Houma Christian. Hebert is more fixated with February 5 when the state soccer playoff pairings will be announced.

"Houma Christian will probably just be a game for pride," he said. "This is basically a scrimmage, but the boys want to win. We need to focus on the next team in the playoffs."

THURSDAY’S BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER CAPSULES

LAFAYETTE 3, VANDEBILT CATHOLIC 0

At Lafayette, the Terriers fell to 17-3-8 overall with the nondistrict loss.

HLB MATCH RESCHEDULED

H.L. Bourgeois’ nondistrict boys’ soccer match against New Iberia was moved to 6 p.m. Tuesday in New Iberia.

THURSDAY’S GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER CAPSULES

E.D. WHITE CATHOLIC 2, VANDEBILT CATHOLIC 1

At Houma, Abbie Robichaux scored both goals to help the Lady Cardinals beat Vandebilt in nondistrict soccer action.

E.D. White opened with a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Karlie Toups had 14 saves for the Lady Cardinals (12-11-2 overall).

Vandebilt fell to 16-7-2 overall.