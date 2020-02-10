Area tournament championships are nice, even when you win nine in a row.

The Central girls basketball team, however, has bigger goals down the line.

After whipping Demopolis 52-22 last week in the Class 5A, Area 5 tournament title game the Falcons (26-3) host Marbury in the sub-regional Monday at 7 p.m.

“We are looking for normal consistency,” Central coach Michael Rivers said. “It‘s that time of year when you win you move on and if you lose you go home.”

Central, the defending Class 5A state champion, is led by Quintasia Leatherwood, who set a state record earlier this season for most assists in a game (25). She, along with Mackenzie Mahone and Sakyia White, averages double-figure scoring for the Falcons.

So far White likes what he sees with his team heading into the heart of postseason play.

“I love where we are at at this moment,” he said. “If I had to grade us, I‘d give us an A. But we’re looking for better execution and more consistency. At this time of year you‘ve got to be prepared for everything.”

With the loss to Central in the area tournament, Demopolis has to travel to Shelby County for its sub-region game.

There are several other big sub-region girls matchups on Monday.

In Class 6A Northridge claimed the Area 7 title with a win against Hillcrest on Friday. The Jaguars (20-12) hit a hot streak with seven straight wins in January but have gone 3-3 since. Northridge faces Stanhope Elmore in the sub-region. Hillcrest (11-12) has had an up-and-down season and travels to Selma on Monday.

It‘s been a big year for Sipsey Valley (26-6) but the Bears have a big test with Greensboro (24-2) in a Class 4A sub-region game in Buhl. Greensboro, which spent time earlier this season ranked No. 1, lost its area tourney to Sumter Central (11-6), which will host American Christian Academy.

Reach Edwin Stanton at edwin.stanton@tuscaloosanews.com, 205-722-0226 or via Twitter, @edwinstantonu2