The News Herald will choose a Player of the Week every week to feature on the Wednesday basketball page in recognition of their athletic performance over the previous week of competition.

This week’s winner is Bay High’s Yasmine Trammell.

The 5-foot-9 senior forward played in two games for the Tornadoes last week – both in the District 1-4A tournament – and led them with 15 points to per game along with seven rebounds and two steals per contest.

Trammell also shot 48.1 percent from the field over the two games, including 4 of 12 from the 3-point line.

For the season, Trammell is averaging 15.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game while shooting 44 percent from the field, 29 percent from the 3-point line, and 66 percent from the free throw line.

We asked Yasmine to answer a series of questions relating to or entirely unrelated to basketball.

How/when did you start playing basketball?

I started playing organized basketball in the sixth grade and have been playing since then.

What do you love the most about basketball?

I love the competition involved in the sport.

Who is your favorite basketball player and why?

Any female playing the game because many of them are very talented but underrated.

To what or whom do you most attribute your success?

I definitely attribute my success to God for sure because I wouldn’t be where I am without him, but also to my family for believing and pushing me to never give up.

What is your favorite basketball movie?

My favorite basketball move is Coach Carter.

What do you listen to before games?

Before games I listen to Dreams and Nightmares by Meek Mill.

What is your greatest non-athletic talent?

My greatest non-athletic talent is dancing.

What is your best moment as an athlete?

Favorite basketball memory would be winning the district championship against Mosley last year.

What is your worst moment as an athlete?

My worst moment as an athlete was detaching a ligament in my ankle and getting surgery my 10th grade year.

What is the best advice you’ve ever been given?

To learn how to be comfortable being uncomfortable.