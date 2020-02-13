The 2020 high school basketball season continues for several West Alabama area teams this week with the start of the regional tournament.

The 2020 high school basketball season continues for several West Alabama area teams this week with the start of the regional tournament.

Holy Spirit is one of them in the girls bracket. Francis Marion is another, in both boys and girls. The Pickens County boys also begin its quest today for the Final Four in Birmingham.

For Holy Spirit (16-9), it’s been a season of growing. The Saints have seen their share of tough times this season, but have been playing well down the stretch, winning eight of its last nine games.

Holy Spirit could experience some difficult moments in today’s game against St. Luke’s.

“We anticipate a team that’s run-and-gun,” Holy Spirit coach Char-Lette Jones-Pruitt said. “We are not going to jump out to a press or anything. We are going to let them play first and see what they are running. Then we will run a different offense and set a defense and try to contest every shot.”

The Saints have their own answer with Imani Thompson, Ziona Pruitt and Carly King.

“Every day and every game that we have played the girls get better and better,” Jones-Pruitt said. “We have Imani Thompson Ziona Pruitt and Carly King, who can all knock down the three very well. They can handle the ball in transition and defend well. The biggest thing we have to worry about is to take care of the ball.

Francis Marion’s boys team is used to playing on the big stage. The Rams have won six state championships, five with Woodie Jackson as the head coach.

Jackson, who stepped down at Francis Marion in 2008, returned this season to coach the Rams. He recently picked up his 800th career win.

He knows a thing or two about playing on the big stage.

Today in the 1A Southwest Regional, the Rams (22-7) face McIntosh, a team it beat in the first round of last year’s regional.

“We are as ready as we are going to be,” Jackson said. “We played them last year and they have some of the same players back this year. They have a real good team.”

Francis Marion has won 11 of its last 13 games and has its core group of players stetting up at the right time.

“Tyrese Tabb has been playing really well for us,” Jackson said. “As a sophomore he didn’t play much, but this year he’s come on and played extremely good defense for us and has become a really good ball handler.

“DaQuan Jones has also played well. He came on and has played extremely well.”

Jackson also said Patrick Bates and Chester Lapsley, who were starters last season, have provided stability this season.