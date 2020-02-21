The Destin pitching staff combined for a no-hitter against the visiting Bruner Spartans to post a 12-1 victory in middle school baseball Wednesday afternoon.

"I thought they threw the ball very well. I was impressed,“ said Destin Marlin baseball coach Matt Cawthon. “They’ve been working hard ... in the weight room and conditioning.”

Hunter Barber started on the mound for the Marlins and struck out four of eight batters in the first two innings.

Price Bowen stepped on the hill in the third and fourth innings and faced six batters, striking out five.

Owen Davis, a seventh grader, came in in the fifth and faced five batters and struck out three.

Bruner scored one unearned run in the top of the second.

Destin, on the other hand, put four runs on the board in the first inning. Bruner’s pitcher was struggling and Destin picked up three walks in the first, plus connected for two hits to score the runs. Jackson Burke and Zachary Clark each banged out hits.

In the second, Destin exploded for eight runs on three hits and a handful of Bruner errors. Burke and Austin McDowell each belted singles for two RBIs each. Bowen singled to right for an RBI as well.

“Overall I saw a lot of energy through the whole team,” Cawthon said. “We’re a little rusty ... got to go to work on situational things and just keep getting better.

“We’re just young and if these guys can buy in and really focus in on the little parts of the game we will be OK,” he added.

Up next for the Marlins is a 4 p.m. game at home Monday against the Davidson Panthers of Crestview.