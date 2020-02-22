WEWAHITCHKA — The Arnold wrestling team took first at the District 1-1A championship on Friday.

The Marlins finished with 213 points, followed by South Walton with 169.5 points, and Rocky Bayou Christian with 107 points.

Rutherford came in fourth at 101.5, with Bay next with 92.5, then Bozeman with 67.5, North Bay Haven 55, and Wewahitchka 48.5.

The Marlins produced six different individual district champions, with Porter Beach winning at 106 pounds, Lucas Biddle at 113, Will Ashby at 120, Spencer Korol at 126, Nick Kendrick at 152, and Max Gaylord at 160.

Arnold also got second place finishes from Henlee Haynes at 182, Tyler Lewis at 195, and Justin Harry at 220.

Tanner Lewis took third at 285 for Arnold and Joseph Beggs was fourth at 132.

Cole Galbreath gave Bozeman a district champion at 285, while Michael Esquivias took the 138-pound title for North Bay Haven.

Rutherford produced two district champions, with Chad Allgood taking the 170-pound title and Xavier Stillgess finishing first at 195.

The Rams also got second place finishes from Elijah Stillgess at 106 and Colin Dutton at 120. Marcos Mejia took third at 182 and Zach Duncan fourth at 160.

Bay got second place finishes from Corban Cherry at 126, Kyle Roper at 138, Trenton Wood at 145, and Caleb Pippin at 160.

Dexter Anderson was third at 220 and Jaime Balmaceda was fourth at 120.

Bozeman got third place finishes from Logan Jamison at 113 and Kincade Lassiter at 138, and fourth place finishes from Bradley Garner at 152 and Walter Anderson at 170.

NBH had a third place finisher in Helmut vonKnoblauch at 132, and fourth place finishers in Jonathan Yates at 145, Jackson Savell at 182, and Jonathan Serbest at 220.