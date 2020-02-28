Brad Bohannon — and by extension, Alabama baseball — have a brand in Canada.

Bohannon’s reputation in American’s neighbor to the north goes back to his time as an assistant coach at Kentucky, starting with the 2004 season. His intent was to go north, but not necessarily to cross a national border.

“When I recruiting at Kentucky, I figured out in a hurry that I needed to go north instead of south to get players,” Bohannon, UA’s coach, said. “It was just a lot easier sell a kid in Pittsburgh, Chicago or Detroit to come south and play in the (SEC).”

In his travels north, he forged a strong relationship with Greg Hamilton, an influential figure in Canadian baseball who is now the head coach and director of Canadian national teams. Through that network and others, Bohannon has brought Canadians to the SEC for years.

The most recent: a hitting prospect good enough to have a spot in eight of Alabama’s nine starting lineups to date, and a pitching prospect good enough to become UA’s Sunday starter as a freshman.

Designated hitter/outfielder Owen Diodati and starting pitcher Antoine Jean are the continuation of a fruitful pipeline to Canada, one that has only grown stronger in recent years. UA’s crop of Canadians will be on full display in this weekend’s series against Harvard, starting Friday at 3 p.m.

“There’s always been good players up there, there just aren’t as many as are in the United States,” Bohannon said.

He’s been able to find them. The first Canadian he remembers bringing to Kentucky was Andrew Albers, a pitcher. Albers ended up being drafted in the 10th round by the San Diego Padres and played four seasons in MLB for three different franchises.

The crown jewel of Bohannon’s Canadian pipeline: James Paxton. Paxton followed Bohannon to Kentucky from Ladner, British Columbia, and was once a first-round draft pick; Paxton’s now entering his eighth season as a Major Leaguer, third with the New York Yankees on a $12.5-million contract. Other Canadian Wildcats under Bohannon include Chris Bisson (fourth-round draft pick), Zach Pop (seventh-round pick) and Tristan Pompey (third-round pick).

In just two years as an assistant at Auburn, he was able to lure Canadian Edouard Julien, who played a big role in Auburn’s run to the College World Series last season.

Clearly, Bohannon’s Canadian connections have given him access to players good enough to win in the SEC. As he went, he made it easier for himself to get more of them.

“The difference I’ve seen is kids up there are more open to going to college than when I first started recruiting up there,” Bohannon said. “It seems like they were just dying to go pro, and now more kids up there really consider college. Antoine and (Diodati) are two guys that obviously could’ve signed professionally and decided they wanted to take the college route.

“I guess what I’m saying is: I think now, compared to 10 to 15 years ago, there are more Canadian kids now that are turning down money to go to college.”

Diodati agrees. The Niagara Falls, Ontario, native had a bit of an advantage, given his father Ryan played baseball at Niagara University, but even he saw the precedent of Canadian players forgoing the American college system.

“A few years ago in Canada, you got drafted, you signed. That’s the way it was,” Diodati said. “Now it’s kind of turned where you really have to look at all of your options and all the factors that help you decide to sign or go to school. I think guys like me and Antoine that have gone to school and have really enjoyed it so far, I think that gives an example for other Canadian baseball players that you don’t have to go the pro route right away. You’re not closed off to the pro route just because you go to college.”

That line of thinking has spread through the Canadian baseball community, and has made Bohannon’s job easier. As Canadians have become more well-versed in American college baseball, they have learned how strong the SEC is and the way it can boost the development of potential Major Leaguers. That knowledge has even stretch to the French-speaking province of Canada (Quebec), where Jean is from.

“Again — where I live — the U.S. is something different: different language, different everything, everybody knows the SEC is the biggest division in the NCAA,” Jean said. “I think it’s a big factor for them. There’s more people that are getting committed to NCAA schools and younger kids are looking forward to that right now. They know the SEC is big. It’s one of their goals for younger kids.”

Diodati added, “You get recruited by a school like Alabama or any other school in the SEC, I think a Canadian kid, a kid involved in baseball that loves baseball and is serious about it, they know how serious and how much of a big deal it is to be recruited by a school like this. I think there’s a wow factor of playing at a school like this.”

Over the years, Bohannon has developed a certain factor with Canadians, too. As more schools cross the border to find players, as Bohannon has done for year, his track record of helping Canadian players earn high draft picks has made recruiting easier.

“One thing that definitely stuck in my head was the success Coach Bo has had with Canadians over the years, at Kentucky and Auburn. That was reassuring, coming here,” Diodati said. “From what I’ve heard, there’s kind of a pipeline. A lot of Canadians like playing for Coach Bo; I’ve never heard of a Canadian that didn’t like playing for Coach Bo.”

Whether he knew it or not, Bohannon was crashing the Canadian baseball scene at the perfect time. The sport is growing in a country that is increasingly aware of American college baseball; those two factors combine to give Bohannon more talent to choose from and a greater chance of bringing them to UA.

Fifteen years after he started, he has more competition now. In a light moment before practice, Bohannon asked Jean who his next Canadian player would be. Jean threw out a couple of players who, unfortunately for Bohannon, are already committed to other school in Power 5 conferences. That’s not a deterrent: Bohannon knows there are more good players in Canada.

“I’ll keep going back.”

