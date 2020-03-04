Every week The News Herald will recap the previous week’s action for Bay County baseball and softball teams.

Baseball

Arnold (1-4)

Arnold went 0-3 the week, falling to Port St. Joe 3-2, Bay 6-1, and Bozeman 11-0.

The Marlins managed just 10 hits of the three games and are struggling mightily on offense to start the season, batting just .208 as a team with a .284 on base percentage.

UP NEXT: Arnold was scheduled to play host to Mosley on Tuesday night before finishing the week Thursday with a road game at Fort Walton Beach.

Bay (1-3)

The Tornadoes split two games against Arnold and South Walton, beating the Marlins 6-1 and falling to the Seahawks 7-0.

Tanner Sandlin pitched a gem for Bay in the win over the Marlins, going all seven innings and allowing just one unearned run on six hits and one walk with five strikeouts.

UP NEXT: Bay was scheduled to play at Port St. Joe on Tuesday night. The Tornadoes will next host Mosley on Wednesday before going on the road against Crestview on Friday.

Bozeman (4-0)

The Bucks continued their red-hot start to the season with a pair of run-rule wins over Arnold 11-0 and Vernon 15-3.

Barrett Johnston led Bozeman with six RBI over the two games and currently leads Bozeman in hitting with a .556 average. He is one of five Bozeman players, along with Bryce Carver, Jeremy Todd, Tyler Lee, and Brody Langlotz, who are batting better than .400 on the season.

UP NEXT: Bozeman was scheduled to play at Poplar Springs on Tuesday night before hosting Blountstown on Thursday and going to Vernon on Friday.

Mosley (4-1)

Mosley went 2-1 on the week with victories of 9-4 over Pensacola Catholic and 6-3 over Choctawhatchee. The Dolphins suffered their first loss of the season, falling to Gulf Breeze 4-1.

Sophomore Jaden Rudd is having a big start to the season at the plate and on the mound for the Dolphins, hitting .500 with a team-best nine hits and a 1.238 OPS while going 2-0 with a 0.78 ERA and 17 strikeouts to just two walks.

UP NEXT: Mosley was scheduled to play at Arnold on Tuesday night. The Dolphins finish out the week with two road games against county foes in Bay on Thursday and North Bay Haven on Saturday.

North Bay Haven (2-2)

The Buccaneers split a pair of road games last week, beating Franklin County 5-3 and losing to Blountstown 10-7.

Brandon Hoang drove in three runs in the win over the Seahawks, while Coby Newell did the same in the loss to the Tigers.

UP NEXT: North Bay Haven was scheduled to play at Rutherford on Tuesday night. The Buccaneers will next host Mosley on Saturday.

Rutherford (2-0)

The Rams won their only game of the week 12-0 over Poplar Springs in five innings. Mykail Westerfield had a double and three RBI to lead the Rutherford offense, while Sebastian Nguyen pitched three scoreless innings on the mound to get the win.

UP NEXT: Rutherford was scheduled to host North Bay Haven on Tuesday night before finishing the week with another home game Thursday against Liberty County.

Softball

Arnold (3-5)

The Marlins had a busy week with six games, including four over the weekend at the Florida-USA Softball Challenge at Frank Brown Park.

Arnold went 2-4 with wins of 13-5 over Bay High and 7-3 over Fort Walton Beach, while losing to Booker T. Washington, Walton, Theodore (Ala.), and Choctawhatchee by a combined score of 55-15.

The Marlins currently have a team ERA of 6.95 and a team batting average of .366.

UP NEXT: Arnold will next play Wednesday at Mosley before finishing the week at home against South Walton.

Bay (2-4)

The Tornadoes went 0-3 with losses of 6-2 to Liberty County, 13-5 to Arnold, and 8-4 to Bozeman.

Bay has now lost four straight games after starting the season 2-0 with victories over Vernon and Rutherford.

UP NEXT: Bay was scheduled to host North Bay Haven on Tuesday night. The Tornadoes will also finish the week at home Thursday against Blountstown.

Bozeman (1-2)

The Bucks went 1-1 for the week with a 5-0 loss to North Bay Haven followed by an 8-4 win over Bay High.

Abby Jo Batton was a two-way standout in the victory over the Tornadoes, striking out 13 batters in a complete game while adding a hit, an RBI, and three runs at the plate.

UP NEXT: Bozeman will next play at Liberty County on Thursday and at home vs. Franklin County on Friday.

Mosley (1-6)

The Dolphins played four games in two days at the Florida-USA Softball Challenge at Frank Brown Park and lost all four, falling to Pace and Gulf Breeze on the first by a combined score of 23-7.

Mosley was more competitive on the second day, losing to Belleview 9-8 on a walk-off hit and to Milton 7-5.

Sabrina Whitmire has been the offensive standout for the Dolphins thus far, batting .520 with 13 hits and 11 runs with a 1.196 OPS.

UP NEXT: Mosley was scheduled to play at Rutherford on Tuesday night. The Dolphins will close the week with three more games in three consecutive days against Arnold, Godby, and Pine Forest.

North Bay Haven (4-0)

The Buccaneers went 2-0 on the week with a pair of 5-0 road victories over Bozeman and Holmes County.

Senior pitcher Katie Walters was dominant in both games, going 14 total innings while allowing just five hits and one walk with 24 strikeouts.

UP NEXT: NBH was scheduled to play at Bay High on Tuesday night. The Buccaneers will finish the week with games against Holmes County on Friday and Rutherford on Saturday.

Rutherford (0-2)

The Rams lost their only game of the week 20-0 at Port St. Joe. Rutherford has now lost its only two games of the season by a combined score of 35-1.

UP NEXT: Rutherford was scheduled to host Mosley on Tuesday night. The Rams will next play road games Thursday against South Walton and Saturday against North Bay Haven.