The Nicholls State University softball team bounced back from a 9-0 loss to HBU in Friday's opening game to earn a split with a 2-1 victory in the nightcap.

Nicholls is now 11-14 overall and 1-1 in the SLC and HBU is 12-9 and 1-1 in the SLC.

The Huskies snapped the 13-game losing streak in the series in a big way, run-ruling the Colonels in the opening game in five innings. But behind another outstanding performance by Jordan Moon, who allowed just two hits and struck out five in her complete game, Nicholls produced just enough offense to salvage a split.

The Colonels scored both of their runs in Game 2 in the third inning, including the second on an RBI single by Samantha Dares. Dares accounted for half of the Colonels' hits, with Skylar Hamilton and Melise Gossen also recording singles. The first run scored on one of the Huskies' two errors.

Moon surrendered just an infield single through four before Heida Jaquez cut the deficit in half with a leadoff homer in the fifth. Jaquez faced a full count and fouled off four pitches before ending the shutout bid.

Moon retired the next seven batters before a one-out error in the seventh. The runner moved into scoring position on a wild pitch with two outs, but Moon forced a flyout for the victory.

The Colonel offense was held in check in the opener against Madison Cotton, getting just a lone single by Samantha Mracich in the third.

The Huskies led 3-0 after four innings, but exploded for six in the fifth to end the game. HBU had five hits in the frame, but two Colonel errors and a passed ball helped fuel the inning. With a 7-0 lead, Jaquez homered for the walkoff win.

Emily Danehower was charged with the loss, allowing four earned runs on eight hits in 4.0 innings. She struck out three and walked one.

NICHOLLS WOMEN’S TENNIS TEAMS FALLS

The Nicholls State University women's tennis team was unable to earn its first Southland win of the season, falling 6-1 at Northwestern State Friday afternoon at the Jack Fisher Tennis Complex.

Northwestern State (9-4 overall, 2-1 in the SLC) jumped out to a 1-0 lead with the doubles point, then clinched the victory with wins at No. 6, 1, 2 and 4.

Morgan Forshag and Lingfeng Gu posted strong showings in the loss for Nicholls (1-9 overall, 0-3 in the SLC), with Forshag picking up a three-set win at No. 5, 6-3, 2-6, 10-3. Gu also went to a third at No. 3 but fell to Patrycja Polanska, 6-2, 4-6, 10-7.

COLONELS DROP TWO IN BEACH VOLLEYBALL

The Nicholls State University beach volleyball team faltered in Friday's opening pair of contests at the New Orleans Beach Volleyball Invitational, dropping the initial matchup against Spring Hill College (5-6) by a 1-4 margin before Louisiana-Monroe (5-6) locked up a 5-0 sweep later in the afternoon at the Digs Volleyball Complex in Covington.

Nicholls fell to 1-5 overall.

vs. SPRING HILL COLLEGE (W 1-4)

Emily Venable/Emily Gauthreaux (NICH) def. Payton Gidney/Mikayla Boyer (SPRSVB) 19-21, 22-20, 15-11

Brittany Bilotti/Kassandra Fairly (SPRSVB) def. Kylie Lockhart/Jackie Alanis (NICH) 21-16, 21-15

Emmarose Neibert/Allison Weimer (SPRSVB) def. Devon Bright/Jaida Felix (NICH) 21-12, 21-18

Cassidi Sterrett/Sarah Senft (SPRSVB) def. Katie Jones/Bailey Lyons (NICH) 21-13, 21-11

Leanne Sorrel/Taylor Hurst (SPRSVB) def. Meghan Wozniak/Halee Brewer (NICH) 21-7, 21-13

vs. LOUISIANA-MONROE (L 0-5)

Love, Gabby/Blazek, Julia (ULM) def. Emily Venable/Emily Gauthreaux (NICH) 21-15, 21-13

Convey, Grace/Gallant, Kayla (ULM) def. Kylie Lockhart/Jackie Alanis (NICH) 21-14, 21-8

Brooks, Audrey/Ponthieux, Holland (ULM) def. Devon Bright/Jaida Felix (NICH) 21-9, 21-17

Moreland, Elizabeth/Elder, Abbie (ULM) def. Katie Jones/Bailey Lyons (NICH) 21-18, 21-15

Smith, Bailey/Kemp, Allie (ULM) def. Meghan Wozniak/Lilly Bivens (NICH) 21-10, 21-5