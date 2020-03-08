The Nicholls State University baseball team was unable to shutdown late heroics from in-state rival New Orleans faltering in Game 2 of the three-game set by a final 5-2 mark Saturday afternoon at Maestri Field in New Orleans in Southland Conference action.

The game featured an early-inning pitching duel between Nicholls starter Shane Mejia Jr. and Privateer starter Eric Orze, combining for zero runs allowed along with just one hit apiece.

Despite UNO managing to break the tie with two runs in the fifth, the Colonels responded with a pair of their own in the sixth, knotting the score back at 2-2; the peace failed to last long, however, as the Privateers knocked home one in the seventh as well as two more insurance runs in the eighth, evening the series behind a three-run victory.

With the loss, the Colonels fall to an 8-7 record while New Orleans improves to a 9-6 mark.

Nicholls sophomore Tyler Theriot (2-2), who took over on the mound in the fifth for Mejia Jr., was saddled with the loss, surrendering two runs on four hits with a solo strikeout.

For UNO, Orze (3-0) wrapped up his third win of the season on a strong seven frames in control, giving up both runs on five hits while setting down 12 batters on strikes.

Orze kept the Colonel bats quiet nearly the entire game, as Nicholls finished the day with just five different players reaching on a hit.