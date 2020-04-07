There won’t be any azaleas blooming at The Masters this year. The classic colors are probably on full display at the Augusta National Golf Club today, but there isn’t going to be a golf tournament any time soon.

But on Monday, Augusta National announced that there would be a 2020 Masters, and if the colors are the somewhat more muted ones of a Southern autumn, the reds and oranges will no doubt be picturesque on the immaculately maintained grounds. The game’s great players will be there. The green jacket will be awarded.

Along with Augusta National, the PGA and the golf powers that be in England, who I am sure are royal and ancient, also set the dates for the other major events. There will be no British Open in 2020 but the American events (which include the Ryder Cup this year) are now set from mid-August until November.

Golf is important and popular, but today’s announcement of tentative dates means more than just scurrying to the calendar to check on any fall conflicts. What was important was that, even though the dates might be tentative depending on coronavirus developments, they at least provide a structure — and one of the things we all need now is structure. One of the great problems the microscopic virus possesses (aside from the ability to kill you, which is certainly a nasty superpower) is that there is no absolute certainty about the future. Lives are disrupted. Some people are working more than ever — thanks so much to our doctors and nurses, our first responders, everyone working at groceries and restaurants, everyone in maintenance and sanitation. Others have lost their jobs, or seen other significant disruptions. That makes every touchstone, every bit of certainty, important for our psychological well-being. Dr. Freud probably never considered Wrestlemania as a therapy but at least it was something that came on at a set time last weekend and for those who consider it their cup of tea, it was distracting and fascinating. That’s one reason there is anticipation for the upcoming NFL Draft. It’s a familiar thing happening at a normal time.

College football isn’t there yet. That’s not about making a choice of attitude — you can be as optimistic as Dabo Swinney or as gloomy as Kirk Herbstreit. Neither one knows what will happen.

For one thing, golf is far different logistically than football. No one is going to sack another golfer as he lines up a 10-foot putt (well, maybe Patrick Reed). If it remains imprudent to have gatherings of thousands of spectators, golf can go forward without crowds. (Can you imagine the scalper’s rate for a “necessary personnel” pass to a locked-down Masters?) There aren’t thousands of non-competing students whose health on campus also has to be a consideration.

If these golf announcements are hope, they are a small glimmer and not a trumpet blast proclaiming that happy days will be here again soon.

At this point, though, we will take any glimmer of hope — and any sign of structure that we can get.

Reach Cecil Hurt at cecil@tidesports.com or via Twitter @cecilhurt