Neither the lady who gave him the name Thakarius Keyes nor the one who nicknamed him "BoPete" are around for what could be the biggest day of the former Tulane cornerback's life.

Well, they won't be there physically.

But Keyes takes his mom and grandmom everywhere he goes.

A picture of his mother, the late Catrina Pruitt, is tattooed on his forearm.

His grandmother's name, Sheila Orange, accented with flowers in the background, is tatted on his biceps.

Keyes knows just how much it would mean to them to hear his name called during the NFL draft that will be held next Thursday-Saturday.

"They would be extremely proud," Keyes said. "They would have been proud just for me going to school and sticking it out. None of my family really went to college, so that's a big deal."

Keyes knows he could have made every excuse not to get this close to the NFL from his hometown of Laurel, Mississippi.

He knows he easily could have stopped chasing this dream years ago.

But he didn't.

So now, if things go the way he hopes and the way most draft analysts expect, it will be the fourth straight year Tulane has had at least one player drafted. It would also continue the Green Wave's recent run of secondary success in the draft. Since 2015, Tulane is one of just seven schools that has had four cornerbacks drafted. The others are the schools you often see debating about being DBU: Miami, LSU, Florida State, Ohio State, Southern Cal and Washington.

Keyes, who was invited to the NFL combine, likely will add to Tulane's recent run. NFL scouts rave about his athleticism and the long arms on the 6-foot-1, 200-pound frame of a guy who didn't start playing high school football until his junior year. And he missed half of that season with a sprained ankle.

"He was just a freakish athlete who wanted to be great," said Todd Breland, Keyes' high school coach.

Eventually, he was, although it took most a while to recognize it.

He didn't have a single offer from a Division I school on Signing Day of his senior year. So he signed with East Mississippi CC, the junior-college powerhouse featured on the Netflix documentary Last Chance U. But he never went there, because that was around the same time Tulane hired Willie Fritz as its head coach.

The Tulane coaches were actually watching film on another player from when they noticed Keyes. They called Breland to see if Keyes was qualified. He was. They offered him a scholarship, and instead of heading to junior college he made his way to Tulane, just two hours away from his hometown.

That's where he will be during the draft, waiting in Laurel to hear his name called and to have his dream fulfilled. He'll be a hero in town, just like he was a few short years ago when he helped lead his high school to state championships in football and basketball.

For Keyes, the road hasn't been easy.

He was 10 years old that day he went to wake his mother up because it was time for him to go to football practice.

"She never woke up," Keyes remembered.

He was 16 the day he got the phone call that his house was on fire. His grandmother, whom he was living with after his mom died, was inside.

"I think that one hurt me even more than my mom," Keyes said. "I had just talked to her, and now I wasn't going to see her again."

He started living with the family of Phillip Weathersby, his best friend. Keyes, a 10th-grader at the time, persevered.

"I was just leaning on God and a lot of prayer and friends and family members," Keyes said. "And to be honest, sports really took my mind off a lot of the past. Other than that, it was just trying to get through day by day."

And that's what Keyes did, opting to focus more on what was ahead than what was behind him.

"He never complained one time about his situation," Breland said. "The word I've always used to describe him is 'loyal.' It all goes back to that. He didn't have a lot of family members around him. But the ones who were and the people who took an interest in his life as a man, not as a player, he just has an undying loyalty to them."

And while not looking back has helped him get through life, it has also helped him on the football field.

"He has the great characteristic you want in a cornerback," Tulane secondary coach J.J. McCleskey said. "He might get beat on a play, but he's going to forget and go on to the next play and not let that play affect him. I think that he's used the misfortunes that have happened and grown from it and humbled himself and he's done a great job of understanding that things happen."

He wears those reminders on his forearm and his biceps.

He knows they'd both be proud.

"I know I still have to live," Keyes said. "Nothing can change the past, so you just keep moving forward."