With three homers under his belt, Hunter Barber was hoping to add a few more marks in the home run column.

Barber, an eighth grader at Destin Middle School, knocked three homers in the first five games of the Destin Marlin baseball season before it was cut short due to COVID-19. He connected for two in the game against Davidson, a solo shot and a three-run knock.

However Barber wasn’t just hopeful to add to his home run count, but for a good finish for the team.

“I could tell in our last game when we scored 13 runs against Ruckel that everything was really starting to click. I think we would have had a great season,” Barber said.

Barber was in the pitching rotation for the Marlins and played other spots in the infield.

In the past two years, the baseball team has done quite well in the county, bringing home championship hardware.

However, this year Destin only got to play five of the 15 games on their schedule.

Although baseball is his favorite sport, Barber also played for the Marlin basketball team that finished up as runner-ups in the county this past season. He was the recipient of the “toughness” award at this year’s basketball banquet.

Here’s a question and answer The Log did with Barber to give you a little insight into the athlete and what he’s been up too in recent weeks while social distancing.

What sports have you lettered in at Destin Middle?

Baseball and basketball.

Which sport is your favorite and why?

My favorite sport is definitely baseball because it's the sport I've been most committed to for as long as I can remember.

Who are you social distancing with? Has this strengthened the family bond?

I've been social distancing with my parents and siblings. We've gotten to spend a lot more time together since my parents don't have to go to work and I'm not going to school.

What do you miss most about being at school?

I really miss hanging out with my friends and not being able to play the sport I love.

What’s your favorite subject in school?

My favorite subject this year has been History.

If you could look into a crystal ball and could see the future, what do you see the baseball team accomplishing this season if they had a chance to finish it?

We had a really young team without many returning starters, but I could tell in our last game when we scored 13 runs against Ruckel that everything was really starting to click. I think we would have had a great season.

Did you have any personal goals for baseball season? If so what would they be?

I was working really hard to try to get to double-digit home runs this season. I also would have really liked to have won a third consecutive district championship.

Out of all the postponements and cancellations between pro and college, what sport do you miss the most and why?

March Madness is something that I usually really look forward to because we have a family bracket challenge each year.

What does a world without sports look like to you?

It is very boring! I think everyone can agree it's time to get back to playing sports.

How are you staying active?

I'm working out twice a day, working on building muscle and arm strength for my next season while I have extra time. I've also been doing things like swimming to try to keep it fun.

Have you binged any good TV shows or movies? Or played any great video games?

I've been watching “All-American” and “Tiger King.”

What’s your favorite go-to snack?

Fruit Loops.

What kind of advice would you give your fellow teammates during this pandemic?

Stay fit and in shape and keep working on your game!