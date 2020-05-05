Pelicans season-ticket holders now have the option of receiving a refund for the nine home games postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the team told season-ticket holders they could get their money back or receive credit toward next season for games New Orleans was supposed to host between March 16 and April 13.

"While we await a decision from the league office, we wanted to begin proactively communicating with you now in an effort to present you with options for a refund or credit toward future ticket purchases," the email to season-ticket holders read.

The NBA has not canceled any games. On April 17, commissioner Adam Silver said "everything is on the table" regarding a return to play.

"The direction that the league office has received from our teams is that all rules are off at this point," Silver said. "If there is an opportunity to resume play, even if it looks different from what we've done historically, we should be modeling it."

On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported high-level officials "remain encouraged and optimistic that basketball will return this season."

The NBA is allowing teams to reopen their practice facilities for individual workouts beginning Friday. No more than four players are allowed inside the facility at one time.

The Pelicans said last week they plan to keep their practice facility in Metairie closed through May 15, the date Louisiana's stay-at-home order runs through.

It's been nearly two months since New Orleans' last home game. On March 6, the Pelicans earned a hard-fought 110-104 win over the Miami Heat at Smoothie King Center. They were in the midst of a four-game road trip when the season was suspended indefinitely.

Nine of the Pelicans' final 15 games were supposed to be at home.