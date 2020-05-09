The New Orleans Saints announced the release of veteran offensive lineman Larry Warford on Friday, ending a strong run of success for a player who earned three Pro Bowl honors in his three years in New Orleans.

Warford issued a farewell tweet several hours after the move was announced, saying, "These last 3 years with the Saints have been nothing but a blessing. The team, the city, and the fans have given me an experience I won't forget. New Orleans is something different. Thank you all for everything!"

The move appeared driven by both financial and football reasons.

By releasing Warford, who was in the final year of his contract, the Saints will save $7.75 million in cap space this season while accruing $5.1 million in dead cap money, according to overthecap.com.

At $12.9 million, Warford would have had the second-highest cap hit on the team this season behind quarterback Drew Brees. After this move, the Saints should have more than $9 million in available cap space, according to Over the Cap.

It is unclear whether the Saints intend to use the savings to sign current free agents or instead to save it for the members of the 2017 draft class who are newly eligible for extensions.

In addition to offering the team some flexibility against the salary cap, releasing Warford also opens the door for first-round draft pick Cesar Ruiz to crack the starting lineup.

The Saints used the No. 24 pick to select Ruiz, who started games at both guard and center at Michigan, though his final two years were spent exclusively as a center.

After selecting Ruiz, the Saints were non-committal about which position he would play at the professional level. The team also used its top 2018 pick on Erik McCoy, another college center with experience at guard; McCoy started all 16 games at center last season.

New Orleans also still has veterans Nick Easton, Will Clapp and Cameron Tom under contract for 2020. All can swing between guard and center.

Warford signed a four-year, $34 million contract with the Saints before the start of the 2017 season, which, on a per-year basis, is the largest free agent contract they have agreed to since signing safety Jairus Byrd to a six-year, $56 million pact in 2014.

The team ultimately paid him $25.5 million of that money ($17 million of which was guaranteed), and Warford largely earned it with his play, especially in his first two years with the Saints.

He was one of the more dependable offensive linemen on the team from an injury standpoint, starting 44 of a possible 48 regular-season games in a Saints uniform and playing 100% of the offensive snaps in each of the five playoff games he appeared in.

Warford became one of three offensive linemen in team history to make three or more Pro Bowls in a Saints uniform. The others were Hall of Famer Willie Roaf (seven) and Jahri Evans (six).

But despite receiving the honor again in 2019, his play sagged noticeably, especially near the end of the season. And his Saints' tenure appeared destined for an end when the team used its top pick on Ruiz in April.

After making that pick, a reporter asked coach Sean Payton why the team selected a college center with its top pick when it had done the exact same thing the year prior.

"Obviously we think one of them is going to be a guard," Payton answered. "Because we weren't drafting someone that high to come in and be a backup."