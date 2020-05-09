Back with the Saints, Austin Carr is confident he'll bounce back from 2019 'roadblock'

In another universe where the coronavirus pandemic did not exist and people were free to move about and do things they normally do, maybe Austin Carr would not have found his way back to the New Orleans Saints.

Then again, maybe things would have worked out this way no matter what.

The Saints announced Thursday they'd re-signed Carr to a one-year contract, bringing the receiver back for his fourth season in New Orleans. He may have extended feelers elsewhere, but Carr is glad to return to a situation where he feels he's been trending in the right direction.

Carr's agent performed due diligence this offseason, communicating with interested teams. They often got hung up on an injury that limited Carr to just six games last season, and it is not like now is a good time to get on a plane bound for a physical examination.

"I think the No. 1 question for everybody was, 'How is his ankle, and how is he healing?' " Carr said.

Carr and his people could say all they wanted about his health, but there was one team that had the proof. Most of Carr's rehab the past five months has been performed at the Saints' facility. New Orleans was interested in bringing Carr back, and Carr reciprocated.

"We just felt like the best opportunity and the best season, both collectively and individually would be had here in New Orleans," Carr said. "I love the program here, and I love the guys. At the end of the day, it was a fit."

The Saints acquired Carr off waivers from New England following final roster cuts in 2017. In the past three seasons, he has appeared in 21 games for the Saints, catching 10 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

He was playing a fairly significant number of offensive snaps last season before the aforementioned ankle injury forced him to finish the year on injured reserve.

It was a dissatisfying pill to swallow, Carr said, "but from the looks of it, it doesn't look like it's going to be a setback moving forward. My rehab has been going extremely well.

"The medical staff at the Saints facility have been able to supervise and direct my rehab over the last five months-plus. It's been going double thumbs-up."

The timing of the rehabilitation should afford Carr time to follow a typical offseason routine, one he said focuses on "nitty-gritty route technique, speed, explosion, hands." He believes the injury was a 2019 roadblock but not something that will prevent him from following what he sees as an upward trajectory in New Orleans.

This season will be his fourth with the Saints, and that factored into his decision to re-sign. Carr considers the football education he's received in New Orleans "invaluable," not just from an X's and O's standpoint but also in terms of nuances on the field.

With each new season, he has added new depth to his rapport with quarterback Drew Brees while gaining a broader understanding of the Saints' offense, both of the playbook and in its rhythms on the field. And even taking that 2019 roadblock into consideration, he feels he's improved every year, too.

Those were three important boxes for him to check before he agreed to return, but so is the prospect of what lies ahead in 2020.

"I wouldn't sign with the Saints if I didn't think they had an effective, impactful role for me," Carr said.