Y’all, my mom is moving to the Emerald Coast this summer.

Soon her toes will be in the white Emerald Coast white quartz crystal sands. Her gaze will be set on the Gulf of Mexico’s clear waters. Pool time, fishing, weekday antiquing … after 18 years of excruciatingly cold, snow-laden, parka-wearing Colorado, her "next chapter" will be an endless ray of sunshine.

Dad’s coming with, of course, the two set to ride off into the retirement sunset together. To say I’m pumped, excited, giddy, (insert positive emotion here) is an understatement.

After all, it’s been 14 years since we all lived in the same town.

Aside from that few weeks I spent at home post-college, that weird grace period where you start to re-evaluate if your college degree was really worth it, I have to go back to the summer following my sophomore year at East Carolina University when we were all together.

So, this being Mother’s Day and that retirement date drawing nearer and nearer, I want to focus on the incomparable Mary Nell Stringer.

I want to focus on the most supportive person in my life.

The mother of two boys, Mom is the true definition of a boy mom. The Barbie and tea time, the hair braiding, the makeup consults and princess-themed parties … that just wasn’t her scene. And, with testosterone-laden boys, it didn’t have to be.

Her scene was supporting two rough-and-tumble, inquisitive boys who were sports-minded from an early age. Mom’s mission? To not only nurture and provide us with the tools too compete, but thrive.

Considering we played everything — golf, tennis, basketball, baseball, soccer, football — that was no easy task. But mom, eternally supportive, loved nothing more than watching her boys compete.

She did this in the midst of working 60-hour work weeks as a high school English teacher. And still she managed to carpool us to every sporting event rain or shine, dawn or dusk.

I remember leaving at 5 a.m. for all-day tennis tournaments three towns away and returning at 8 or 9 p.m. I remember her riding in the golf cart alongside me as I won club championships. I remember her camped in the bleachers of every basketball, soccer and baseball game, her voice always the loudest among the crowd. Seriously y’all, she batted 1.000 in attendance.

I also remember us never going without the top-of-the-line tennis rackets, basketball shoes and soccer cleats, baseball bats and golf bags. Even when we wanted leather baseball jackets at J.C. Penney, she put them on layaway until they were ours.

All the while, mom never struggled (or at least never let us know she struggled) to have a delicious homemade meal on the table nightly. I’m talking chicken fried chicken, collards, gumbo, barbecue pork chops, brinner, fajitas, pesto pasta ... you name it, she made it.

To this day, I’m not sure how she did it.

She’s thoughtful. She’s smart. She’s funny. She’s beautiful on the inside and out.

Put simply, she’s the best.

Happy Mother's Day mom! And Happy Mother’s Day to all the other women out there doing the Lord's work.