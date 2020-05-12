After suffering an injury in the last game before Spring Break, Destin’s MJ Toth is healed up and ready to play ball - but there’s no game in town.

Due to the coronavirus, all school sports, middle school and high school alike, were canceled for the rest of the school year that is slowly winding down.

Toth was a starter for the Destin Marlin softball team. Although she played a lot behind the plate, she played second base as well. Toth suffered a knee injury in what turned out to be her last game as a Marlin when she took a hit while playing catcher.

But she’s healed up and more than ready to get back to the game she loves.

“The first thing I want to do is have a practice with both my travel and my school team (when the lock down from the coronavirus is finally lifted for gatherings of more than 10),” Toth said.

Not only did Toth play softball for Destin but she ran cross country and played on the girls basketball team that won the Okaloosa County Championship earlier this year.

As a basketball player, she was the recipient of the “Future Coach Award” after she actually drew up a couple of plays for the team.

In cross country, she placed seventh in the county championship and helped lead the Marlins to a second place overall finish.

Next year she plans to attend Niceville High School and hopes to play softball and run cross country if she has the time.

Here’s a question and answer The Log did with Toth to give you a little insight into the athlete and what she’s been up too in recent weeks while social distancing.

What sports have you lettered in at Destin Middle?

Three sports - cross country, basketball and softball.

Which sport is your favorite and why?

Softball because I’ve been playing ball since teeball and never stopped loving the sport.

Who are you social distancing with? Has this strengthened the family bond?

I'm with my mom, dad, and my cat Macho.

What do you miss most about being at school?

I miss all the people there and just being outside.

What’s your favorite subject in school?

Science.

If you could look into a crystal ball and could see the future, what do you see the softball team accomplishing this season if they had the chance to finish it?

If we could have finished the year we could have won. I believe this was our year.

Did you have any personal goals for the softball season? If so what would they be?

I had a goal to get the highest batting average, last year Ava got me by about 200 or 100.

Out of all the postponements and cancellations between pro and college, what sport do you miss the most and why?

Softball because its fun to watch the college girls make what seems to be an impossible play, then they miraculously make it.

What does a world without sports look like to you?

A boring world with nothing to do.

How are you staying active?

I've been hitting into the net and doing slow miles. I’ve only just recently healed my knee after the last game we played, so that slowed me down a bit.

Have you seen any good movies? Or played any great video games?

I've been watching “Sherlock” on Netflix and playing “Animal Crossing.”

What's the first thing you want to do when this is all over?

The first thing I want to do is have a practice with both my travel and my school team.

What’s your favorite go-to snack?

Chick-fil-A nuggets.

What kind of advice would you give your fellow teammates during this pandemic?

To stay strong continue working on their game and stay positive.