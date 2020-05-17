A lot was expected of Gulf Coast’s Alex Lozado going into his sophomore season, as one of a handful of returning players for the Commodores with significant experience.

Through 24 games, Lozado was certainly living up to expectations for the Commodores, leading the way with a .358 batting average while going 4-2 with a 2.61 ERA and 42 strikeouts to five walks in 41 1/3 innings on the mound before the season was cut short by the COVID-19 outbreak.

We caught up with the South Florida signee to see how he’s coping with the loss of his last season at Gulf Coast along with life without sports.

How has social distancing affected you personally?

Social distancing has not affected me too much other than being home in Indiana instead of being at school in Panama City.

Who are you social distancing with?

I have been social distancing with my family.

Has this strengthened the family bond?

I think that it has as we are finding new ways to stay busy and spend time together.

What are you doing to stay busy?

I have been watching a lot of Netflix, playing video games, and working out.

Out of all the postponements and cancellations between pro and college, what sport do you miss the most?

I miss MLB baseball the most for sure.

Obviously you guys won’t be able to finish the season, but what do you think you/your team would have accomplished if you'd been allowed to continue?

We had a really close knit group of guys that played well together. I think that we would have made a lot of noise in the state tournament and maybe further into the postseason.

How devastating was it to have your season ended prematurely?

It was a terrible feeling having the season cut short the way that it was. The fact that I will not be able to compete with that same group of guys again is heartbreaking.

How has this situation affected your recruitment/your future plans?

Luckily, I had the opportunity to make my decision before the pandemic and I will still be playing at the University of South Florida this coming year.

What does a world without sports look like to you?

A world without sports to me looks boring. Sports bring people together like nothing else so I feel that there is a void with no sports being played.

Are you able to do anything to stay active?

Yes we have a small home gym at home and that is how I have been staying busy and working out.

What else have you been doing at home?

Going to the field and going to play basketball are two of my favorite things to do.

Have you watched or binged anything good on TV?

Money Heist on Netflix is a great watch. I watched all four seasons in no time.

If you play video games, what have you been playing?

I am not huge on video games but when I play I enjoy Fortnite the most.

What kind of advice can you offer to other athletes dealing with this time off?

Continue to get better any way that you can and focus on your own individual development.

Can you find any silver linings to this situation?

There are a few silver linings in all of this but this situation could be great to bring friends and families together.