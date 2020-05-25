NICEVILLE — When the calendar turned from February to March earlier this year, Wes Nelson was on top of the world.

After 19 years spent helming the Niceville High School boys soccer team, he and the Eagles were finally champions, besting South Broward 7-3 in overtime on Feb. 29 at Spec Martin Memorial Stadium in DeLand to claim the Class 6A crown, wrapping up an unbeaten 25-0-2 season.

Two weeks later, the sporting world and the country at large came to a grinding halt when Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 — the first domino to fall in a chain that would see business, schools and many other institutions shutter for the month of April and beyond.

A math teacher at Niceville High School and the captain of his own charter fishing boat, Nelson told the Daily News in late March it felt as if his life had been “put on hold.”

Teaching online was a “pretty big adjustment,” he said, but his charter business, Destin Bay Fishing Charters, dropped off almost entirely amid CDC recommendations to stay home and limit nonessential travel.

“We’re just not getting the phone calls,” Nelson said. “It’s been pretty barren. There was a five- or six-week window there where there was absolutely nothing.”

Luckily, business has started to pick back up as the state has started to reopen, and just in time, too.

“June 1 is pretty much, for everyone, when summer starts,” Nelson said. “Being able to get back to normal or as close to normal as we can get in June as far as tourism goes — I think things will be OK.”

In the meantime, the lack of charters and necessary switch distance learning has had a not unwelcome side effect: Nelson has had plenty of time to take his fully rigged, 24-foot Skeeter bay boat out for pleasure cruises and recreational fishing trips.

“Basically with us, when we get done with online school about 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., I would say three to four times a week we would go out after that just to get out of the house,” he said.

Nelson and his wife, Janie, have four kids and are fostering a 2-year-old. Their two oldest sons, Keller and Asher, have taken to fishing just like their father.

“They’re jumping on the boat any chance they get,” Nelson said.

Given the family was already spending all day together and the relative low number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the area, Nelson said he saw virtually no risk in getting out of the house and getting on the water.

“It’s easy to go off just with the family,” he said. “Honestly, I never worried about it a whole lot. We’ve been fortunate enough in our state, especially in the Panhandle, for this not to effect us as bad as was projected.

“That’s been a great thing.”

And it gives him hope things will return to some semblance of normal eventually.

“I’ve enjoyed just trying to make the most of it and understanding things eventually will get back to — I don’t know if it will ever get back to the exact same thing they were before, but things will be normal again,” he said.