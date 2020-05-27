Vandebilt Catholic has named its new head boys basketball coach.

The school has announced today in a press release that former local pro basketball player Brandon Brown has been named the new head basketball coach.

Brown, a former Terrebonne High School basketball player, is regarded by many as one of the top hoops players to ever come through Terrebonne Parish.

After starring at Terrebonne from 1997-99, the 6-foot-8 Brown had a successful college career at Tulane University from 1999-2003 in New Orleans then played 10 years overseas in the professional ranks. He had pro ball stints in Poland/Greece (2004-05), Italy (2005-06), South Korea/Italy (2006-07), Italy (2007-2010), Croatia (2010-2011) and Italy (2011-2014).

Brown was inducted into the Terrebonne High School Hall of Fame in 2014.

After his playing days ended, Brown who holds degrees from Tulane in social sciences and media arts, returned to Houma and has served as a math teacher and a positive role model for the students at Legion Park Elementary He has taught fifth and sixth grade math and science at Legion Park Elementary and Southdown Elementary over the course of the past five years. He has also worked in the summer camp programs in Terrebonne Parish.

Brown spent the last three seasons as an assistant girls basketball coach at Vandebilt, working with Lady Terriers head coach Jerwaski Coleman. Brown worked with the eighth grade and freshman teams for the Lady Terriers.

Now Brown will begin his first ever job as a head boys basketball coach on the varsity level with the Terriers. He will join the Vandebilt Catholic faculty in the fall.

Brown will replace former Vandebilt basketball coach Jeremey Ezell, who led the Terriers for the past two seasons.

Ezell led Vandebilt had a 5-27 overall record last season. He will remain as a teacher at Vandebilt and assistant coach for other sports with the school, including cross country and track and field.

The Terriers qualified for the Division II state playoffs as a No. 16 seed earlier this year and lost to No. 1 St. Thomas More, 82-38.

"Vandebilt Catholic High School congratulates Brandon Brown for his commitment to the boys basketball program and to continuing the tradition of excellence of a Vandebilt Catholic education," the school said in its press release.