Folks are in town, and they are fishing.

The docks are not packed by any measure, but people are here and they are milling around and at a safe distance.

As for fishing, a lot of the slips at the docks were empty around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, but the closer it got to high-noon, the boats started coming in with happy customers and fish.

The Special K with Capt. Kyle Lowe at the helm backed in with a handful of people from Niceville that had booked a trip. They came in with three amberjack, mingo, white snapper and a lane snapper.

Capt. Casey Weldon took a family from Missouri out for a morning trip on the Fish-N-Fool. They came in with mingo, amberine and a few white snapper.

Capt. Chris Kirby of the Backlash backed in with a group from Texas that caught a good rack of mingo. Captain said the dolphin chased them around for quite a while.

Indiana anglers on the Sea Winder with Capt. Chris Couvillion loaded up on mingo.

Paul and Brady Fletcher of Indiana had a big time on the O Sea D III with Capt. Jayson Burkett. They caught their fill of mingo and white snapper.

Capt. Steve Haeusler and his group from Tennessee and Georgia on the First Light pulled in a rack full of mingo, white snapper and a few amberine. The anglers said they had a lot of throw-back red snapper.

Texas anglers on the Un Reel with Capt. Justin Destin pulled in a pair of amberjack and several mingo.

Atlanta anglers on the Starfire with Capt. Tyler Brennan came in Wednesday with several mingo, white snapper and a black snapper.

Capt. Michael King on the Hiliner and his group from Texas and Arkansas pulled in mingo, king mackerel, Spanish mackerel and two of the biggest bluefish I’ve ever seen. They had to be at least 7-pounds each.

Tennessee and Georgia anglers on The Great Escape with Capt. Jason Rogers backed in with a good catch of mingo and white snapper.

***

Red snapper season kicks off Monday, June 1, for federally permitted boats, which is the majority of the charter boats in the fleet. Their season runs from June 1 until Aug. 2. The bag limit on red snapper is two per person and it must measure 16 inches to keep.

Also on June 1, gag grouper opens for recreational harvest in most state Gulf of Mexico waters and all federal Gulf waters.

The minimum size limit for gag grouper in Gulf waters is 24 inches total length, and the daily bag limit is two fish per person within the four-grouper per person aggregate limit, which can also include red groupers and scamps, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

June 1 also marks the close of amberjack season.

***

Don’t forget the Summer Slam at The Boathouse starts June 1 as well.

This summer-time fun tournament will go for 10 weeks, with boats and anglers vying for the largest red snapper, grouper and amberjack. Although amberjack will be closed for the first part of the tournament, they will be back on the catch list starting Aug. 1.

***

Fishing is looking up and as we like to say down here in the South, “It’s fixin’ to get buck-wild” when snapper season opens.

But don’t get too crazy, be sure and keep your distance and pull in those fish.

See you at the docks.