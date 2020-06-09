The Terrebonne Parish Recreation department has announced the registration dates for its youth football season this year.

Registration will start on July 4 and end on Aug. 3, pending guidance provided by the State of Louisiana Governor’s Executive Order as it relates to the release of Outdoor Youth Contact Sports as part of the COVID-19 phased re-opening plans.

The football leagues include Pee-Wee (7-8 Year Olds), Junior Varsity (9-10 Year Olds) and Varsity (11-12 Year Olds).

Registration will be available online, in person at the recreation office or at participating neighborhood gyms.

Athletes using the 2020 COVID-19 baseball or softball credit must register in person at the TPR office.

More information will be released around June 28. Games are scheduled to start Sept. 12.

Follow the Terrebonne Parish Recreation page on Facebook for more updates.