During one of Daniel Cabrera's first LSU practices in the fall of 2017, he walked onto the field with a small group of players. Hitting coach Micah Gibbs put them through drills. One required swinging with different weighted bats, allowing Gibbs to see how players adjusted.

Most players needed a few swings to properly handle a new bat. They fouled pitches or hit fly balls. Not Cabrera. He cracked line drives on his first swings, regardless of the bat he used.

After practice, Gibbs walked into coach Paul Mainieri's office. Mainieri wanted Gibbs' thoughts on each player. He asked about Cabrera. Gibbs believed LSU should keep Cabrera motivated and help set his approach. Cabrera could handle the rest.

"Put him in the lineup," Gibbs said, "and let him go."

Even then, as a freshman who hadn't appeared in a college game, Cabrera displayed talent, poise and confidence. His swing, an efficient and smooth left-handed stroke, produced power across the field. It let him see pitches deep into the strike zone, make quick decisions and drive balls with little effort. It resembled former LSU players in the major leagues.

Three years later, LSU coaches believe Cabrera will get selected within the first two rounds of the MLB draft, which begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday night. They expect him to sign professionally, ending his college career before it reached its peak.

Though Cabrera played well as a three-year starter, his name will not top school record books. He never reached the College World Series or won a conference championship. His statistics declined his sophomore year, and this season, projected to be his best yet, ended after 17 games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I feel for the kid because of what he could've been," said Gibbs, who left LSU last year for a job outside coaching. "When you talk about the best players that come through here, the numbers he could've put up this year could've put him in one of those categories."

Cabrera still left his mark at LSU. He formed a reputation for coming through in clutch situations. He provided one of the highlights of the 2018 season. He developed into a well-rounded player, and this year he received No. 8, the most notable jersey in the program. It recognizes leadership.

"His hitting is his biggest asset, but he could do it all," former LSU outfielder Antoine Duplantis said. "He doesn't have a glaring weakness."

When Cabrera took batting practice his freshman year, teammates and coaches noticed his swing never wavered. He always made hard contact. The ball jumped from his bat. Austin Bain, a senior pitcher and infielder Cabrera's freshman year, didn't know what to throw him in scrimmages.

Bain remembered facing three LSU hitters during his career: Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, Yankees minor leaguer Josh Smith and Cabrera. Their intelligence and pitch selection differed from the rest of Bain's former teammates. He didn't feel comfortable pitching against them.

"Even if you had him 0-2," Bain said, "you don't feel like you're beating him."

Cabrera made the starting lineup his freshman year, but he struggled at the beginning of the season. LSU faced multiple left-handed pitchers. They kept Cabrera off-balance. He began 0 for 11.

Cabrera maintained confidence. He never evaluated video or adjusted his swing. Though pressure built after a hitless opening weekend, Cabrera trusted himself. Coaches reminded him of his talent.

By the middle of Southeastern Conference play, LSU placed Cabrera in the middle of the lineup. Then came a Sunday afternoon rally against Tennessee.

LSU trailed 7-3 entering the bottom of the ninth inning. The Tigers scored three runs. They put runners in scoring position with one out. Before Cabrera walked to the plate, Tennessee brought in a right-hander with a deceptive delivery.

"I don't even remember if he looked in for a sign," Gibbs said. "He was like, 'Hey, I'm getting it done. This is my time.' "

Cabrera needed to drive in a run and tie the game. Instead, he finished it. After taking the first pitch, Cabrera nodded his head. Then he crushed a 97 mph fastball for a three-run game-winning home run.

Cabrera watched the ball spin out of Alex Box Stadium over the right-center-field wall. He casually took nine or 10 steps down the first base line, holding his bat until he flipped it toward the LSU dugout.

Cabrera jogged, stoic, around the bases until his teammates mobbed him at home plate. They covered his face in a shaving cream pie. After the game, Cabrera and his teammates watched his reaction on a cell phone.

"That moment defined Daniel's career, especially because he pimped it and walked halfway to first base," Bain said. "Daniel has this ability to perform in clutch situations. He wants to be in those situations more than anybody else. As his career continues, he's going to be presented with more situations like that at the highest level. He's going to succeed."

Before Cabrera's junior year, Duplantis presented him with the No. 8 jersey, a tradition with the LSU baseball program. An upperclassman, selected by the previous recipient of the number, has worn the uniform for more than a decade.

Cabrera had struggled his sophomore year, in part because of an injury to his right wrist, but he still hit 12 home runs. LSU believed Cabrera's junior season would turn into his best yet. With a lineup full of freshmen, it needed Cabrera to assume a leadership role.

Duplantis spoke with Mainieri about possible options for the No. 8, but the choice appeared obvious. Duplantis believed his former teammate would hit .350 with at least 15 home runs, so he called Cabrera one day last summer and asked him to wear the number. Cabrera accepted. He felt honored.

"I thought he had that potential, and I felt like every single year, I was waiting for him to do it," Duplantis said. "Maybe he needed that push. Maybe he needed that number to put him in that leadership role for him to take off. I was hoping that would propel him into what he needed to be."

When the season ended on the cusp of conference play, Cabrera anchored LSU's lineup. He was batting .345 with two home runs and 12 RBIs. He had lowered his walk to strikeout ratio, and his final home run gave LSU the lead against Texas.

"I think he would've had one of his greatest years," Mainieri said. "He looked so confident at the plate. He wasn't chasing bad pitches. He was coming into his own. It's a shame for him."

Cabrera, who declined an interview for this story through a team spokesman, spent the next three months training on fields in Baton Rouge. Baseball provided relief during stay-at-home orders. It helped him focus on the future.

Last week, Cabrera stepped into the batter's box at Traction Sports Performance. He cradled a wooden bat above his left shoulder. Cabrera lifted his front leg, planted it and swung through a pitch. The ball cracked off the bat. Cabrera finished his stroke. He repeated the motion.

That swing will get Cabrera drafted by a major league team this week. It carried him through his LSU career while his defense improved, making him a constant presence in the Tigers' lineup.

"He can definitely hit in the major leagues," Gibbs said. "The mechanics of his swing and the power he has all to all fields, that's exactly what you're looking for in a player right now, a guy who can hit the ball out of the park from foul pole to foul pole."

His college career shortened in likely its final season, Cabrera never won a championship at LSU or rattled off record-setting performances. The coronavirus snapped his junior year just as he began to rise.

With a full season, Cabrera could have cemented himself as an All-American and first-round pick. The pandemic deprived LSU of watching his best games. But for Cabrera, a long career may lie ahead.

Said Mainieri: "His best days are ahead of him."