In Walker Howard's mind, there was never a decision to be made.

Still, his father -- former LSU starting quarterback Jamie Howard -- never wanted to be the heavy-handed dad who imposed his will on his son.

"To be completely honest with you, I maybe even pushed him away from LSU a little bit," Jamie revealed Friday shortly after Walker let the world know of his verbal commitment to the LSU Tigers with a self-produced video.

"Sincerely I wanted him to create his own path," said Jamie, who was an All-State quarterback at St. Thomas More and played for the Tigers from 1992-95. "I didn't want him to be caught up in my mess or anything I did. But that doesn't seem to bother him at all. He's a lot different than me."

When the two discussed the big decision last Friday, Walker revealed to his father that he never really considered another program.

"At the end when he confronted me last Friday, he said, 'Dad, why don't you want me to go to LSU?'" Jamie told. "I said, 'That's not the case. I just wanted you to see everything.' He had his mind made up. I think he just really loves Coach O. He was raised as a Tiger fan and he said, 'Why would I go anywhere else?' "

Anyone who saw Walker's commitment video he released about 11 a.m. Friday, which included him putting a No. 4 LSU jersey near his mother's grave, understood the final factor in his slam dunk decision.

Kathryn Howard died of cancer on Sept. 27, 2018, leaving behind her husband she went to LSU with three daughters -- Allyson, Meredyth and Hillary -- and one son, Walker.

"I'm just very excited," Walker said shortly after his commitment. "I've got someone smiling down on me right now. LSU always had a special place in my heart. My dad played there, my mom went there and I have two sisters there. I've always had family going to LSU."

Only 16 years old and heading into his junior season at St. Thomas More, Walker Howard is a unique prospect and personality.

He also visited such places as Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas, TCU, Baylor, Nebraska and UL, despite still awaiting his first start of varsity high school football.

During his first two years at St. Thomas More, he played behind Caleb Holstein, who signed with Louisiana Tech in February.

"First of all, you've got great coaches at STM," Jamie said of Walker's patience. "They're always positive. It's just a positive place. He loves that. Then Caleb (Holstein), he looked up to Caleb. Caleb is such a great kid. Caleb made it easier.

"Sure, Walker wanted to compete and wanted to get on the field, but when you have such a good influence like that above you, it makes it a lot easier."

Walker credits Savoie for his instruction and Holstein for pushing him in practice every day.

"I love both of those guys to death," Walker said.

But while trying to improve his skills behind the scenes as a backup quarterback, Walker was burdened with the much more important role of helping his family heal off the field.

"His maturity is really at another level for his age being a 16-year-old," Jamie said. "I'm very proud of that. I'm more proud of the kind of kid he is than anything he'll do on the football field. That sounds like a cliché, but it really is the truth."

Only Hillary is younger than Walker in the family, but the future Tigers' quarterback possesses leadership skills far beyond his years.

"I'm all my mom," Walker said. "It kind of just happened. I've always been that guy that I love when people look up to me. I've always been good at being a leader. My mom always showed me how to be a great leader. I give it all to her."

His father and younger sister are still reaping the benefits of his mother's influence on his character.

"He's the solid one for sure," Jamie said. "He's the one if we're all having a rough day, he's the one caring for us all. There's no question about that. He doesn't hide his emotions -- it comes out at different times -- but for Hillary and I, he's definitely been the solid one. He's so much like my wife, it's unreal."

As much as LSU's coaching staff has been drawn to Walker Howard the person, they wouldn't have offered him without immense football potential.

Walker's confident he'll be ready in that area as well.

"I've been behind Caleb Holstein for the last two years," Walker said. "He's a great player. I learned so much from him from the mental part of the game. Just competing with him every day just made me so much better.

"I've absolutely gotten so much better just competing every day with Caleb. Coach Savoie pushes us every day. We just keep on getting better and better. We just have to keep working for him. I'm very happy where I am right now."

Walker also credits former UL quarterback Jake Delhomme with enhancing his quarterbacking skills.

"Mr. Jake Delhomme, he's been incredible to me," Walker said. "He's taught me so much over the years. I just want to thank him so much for everything he's done for my family.

"Absolutely, Mr. Jake Delhomme, he's been through the whole process. He's played in the NFL. He's a legend. He's one of the best quarterbacks ever. I look up to him. He's my role model. He's just one of those great leaders that everybody wants to look up to. That's who I model my game after."

It's all part of Jamie's plan with his talented son.

"My dad, he always loved to push me," Walker said. "He loves to give me credit, but not too much credit. He wants to be the dad that just keeps me motivated. My dad is my best friend. He always helps me out when I need help, but he stays out of the football with me. He gets other people to help me out (with football).

"Sometimes you need some space with your best friend with that kind of stuff."

Making Walker's patience even more impressive was then having to handle the coronavirus shutdown, which further delayed his ascent to the starting role at STM.

"It was tough not having spring football," Walker said. "But I've had a lot of things going on. Life is good. I've got a lot of people that love me. You've got to be positive. My mom was always positive. She told me, 'Hey whatever happens, you've got to keep going. You've got to get out of bed every day and keep moving.' "

During that time, he uncovered his father's football game films from his senior season at St. Thomas More.

"Even though it was in black-and-white, I enjoyed watching it," Walker laughed.

Finally, this fall, Jamie and his family will get to watch Walker take the keys of the Cougars' offense.

Only now, as a future LSU Tiger.