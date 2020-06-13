NICEVILLE — The Raiders left their mark.

Although Major League Baseball opted to shorten its first-year player draft to just five rounds this past week amid the COVID-19 pandemic, three former Northwest Florida State baseball players heard their names called, including sophomore ace Beck Way, who became the second-highest draft selection in program history.

The New York Yankees selected Way in the fourth round with 129th pick Thursday after the right-hander posted 0.67 ERA across seven games this past season en route to a 5-0 record.

Only Jeff Farnsworth, whom Seattle selected in second round with the 57th pick in 1996 and pitched 44 games for Detroit in 2002, was drafted higher.

“It’s a great day for Beck and his family,” Raiders coach Doug Martin said in a statement. “One of the things we do is try to help players develop to be able to continue their careers. For Beck, he gets to continue at the highest level possible. We’re happy to be a part of his journey to what we hope is the major leagues.”

Despite a small sample size, Way, who transferred from Division II Belmont Abbey was dynamic in his lone season with the Raiders, holding opponents to a .126 batting average through 40 innings with 58 strikeouts, punching out at least six batter each time he took the mound with a season-best 13 against Pearl River on March 7.

Additionally, the Seattle Mariners selected former NWF State infielder Kaden Polcovich in the third round with the 78th pick, and the New York Mets selected former Raiders right-hander Eric Orze in the fifth round with the 150th selection.

A switch-hitting junior, Polcovich transferred to Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Oklahoma, this past summer after two seasons in Niceville. He hit .273 with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs in 53 games as a sophomore with the Raiders.

Orze last pitched for NWF State in 2017, making 12 starts before he transferred to the University of New Orleans. In 66 innings pitched as a sophomore he had a 5.18 ERA, a 4-4 record, three saves, and 61 strikeouts.